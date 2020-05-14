So what is death? We all cringe at this word. Because of the coronavirus many are dying or afraid of dying.
So how can I make this much easier for you? I will try my best to explain this passing.
We are all afraid of dying. For one, I do not like this word at all so I call it simply separation.
Because that is exactly what it is. Separation from body to spirit is not the end but the beginning of beautiful things to come.
For there is life after separation, and it is like in life you see life, but in separation you become part of life.
You become part of the beauty and peace that surrounds you.
You are truly free.
Even if you don’t have a body, you are aware and can see things around you.
The feeling you have after separation cannot be put into words, but it is like all your pain, depression, fear and much more are erased, only perfect love and peace is left. It is beautiful and uplifting.
For death becomes a wonderful life of perfection.
Peace and goodwill to all.
There is life after death and nothing to fear.
For I touched the face of death and was saved by a whisper.
