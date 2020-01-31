John Vaughn is excited to have the opportunity to become the next Angelina County Commissioner for Precinct 1. He and his beautiful wife Amanda live north of Lufkin in Idlewood with their two busy sons, Hunter and Cullen.
Vaughn proudly boasts having been born and raised in the area where he graduated from Lufkin High School and later met the love of his life. He and his wife have enthusiastically chosen to extend the experience of being raised in this tight-knit community to their young boys. With the foundation of faith, hard work and dedication, Vaughn has been a solid part of Lufkin’s business community for almost two decades.
As an active member of the Idlewood Homeowners Association, Vaughn has been involved in his immediate community for several years. Deciding to run for County Commissioner is just one more way he can continue to support his friends, neighbors and colleagues. Vaughn is passionate about bringing positive change, while keeping taxes low and making ongoing improvements.
Vaughn has more than 18 years of experience running a business. His experience ranges from rolling up his sleeves and taking charge in the day-to-day operations to managing employees and equipment. He has the knowledge to properly get the job done and keep expenses within the allotted budget. Vaughn has a successful and diverse background in various areas of business and has developed a unique skill set as a result. As your County Commissioner, he is willing and eager to put these skills to work for his hometown community.
It is Vaughn’s belief that maintaining the roads is important for current residents, but it is also a key factor in attracting new homeowners and growing the northern portion of Angelina County. Vaughn plans on ensuring that your roads are safe and well maintained while making sure your hard-earned tax dollars are used efficiently.
Vaughn always leads by example, leaving his employees motivated to follow his lead and do the job right the first time. In creating this positive environment, Vaughn believes we will successfully save money, time and make our community a better place to live. It is this core foundation that Vaughn would like to use to manage Angelina County Precinct 1. With Vaughn as your County Commissioner, you can rest easy knowing that no shortcuts were taken under his watch and that your tax dollars were well spent.
Vaughn won’t give up in fighting for what is best for Angelina County Precinct 1. As your County Commissioner, he will work to ensure only the best for the residents he represents. Vaughn is determined to do an outstanding job for his community, and do it right the first time.
When you go to the ballot box, remember John Vaughn, his ethics and values, as you cast your vote for Angelina County Commissioner - Precinct 1.