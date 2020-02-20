Bryan Holley is elated for the opportunity to become Angelina County’s new sheriff. Holley’s roots are deep-seated in the community; his family were local business owners and public servants. Holley’s kind demeanor and outlook on life make his resume that much more impressive. Holley is not a politician, he is a true leader with knowledge and experience. Holley rolls up his sleeves and goes to work, doing what needs to be done. Evidence of this is shown throughout his career in law enforcement, where Holley rapidly ascended the ranks of several state, county and international agencies.
As sheriff, Holley has a viable and sustainable plan to better serve Angelina County. Holley is passionate about addressing the narcotics issue. He intends to implement a true narcotics unit, consisting of more than one officer. His previous experience as a highway drug and contraband interdiction deputy, Narcotics Division deputy as well as a dual-purpose K-9 handler, provides him insight into the logistics of the subject. It is Holley’s belief that minimizing narcotics will minimize additional crimes in our community.
Holley plans on retaining officers by investing in them on multiple levels. As sheriff, he will evaluate the abilities of each officer, strategically placing and training according to their skill set, moving away from the one-size-fits-all method, creating a safe and enthusiastic work environment with a family atmosphere. Holley would revitalize the Reserve program, filling the gaps in response time and giving the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office a pool to draw from for full-time employment. This would also allow officers to have time off while maintaining safety in the community. He will create forward and lateral movement by creating new positions within the department, such as adding a Cold Case Division, expanded K-9 unit, drone program and an enhanced narcotics unit. Holley will offer various training and certification opportunities for all employees to grow from within. He intends to petition the commissioners’ court to provide group and step pay raises for officers. Holley would propose an interagency SWAT force to benefit all local law enforcement agencies. With Holley’s history as a SWAT team leader, acknowledging not all officers want to be a part of SWAT, he will still implement tactical training and body cameras to all officers to protect them as well as the community they serve.
Holley was employed by the United Nations to serve on an International Police force in Liberia, Africa. He was tasked with investigating human trafficking. Holley’s dedicated work ethic led him to become the Chief of International Patrol during his employment with the U.S. State Department. While at this post, Holley was tasked with building a fully functional law enforcement agency from scratch. He successfully planned and implemented every step from communications to investigators. He left Monrovia, Liberia, with a sustainable and operating police department. Holley will utilize this foundation, leadership skills and knowledge to improve and advance Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Because of Holley’s past experience as a lieutenant in supervising communications and being a mental health liaison, he knows the importance of being unified with the community. He understands that communication with the community is equally as important as communication within the department. Therefore, Holley will support and be engaged in neighborhood watch groups and online awareness groups to involve the public and give them a voice.
Holley is a true leader with knowledge and experience who has a vast background of skills that will benefit the department and community. Holley is the right man and the right choice.
