They say, you only turn 100 once. So, let the celebration begin.
This year, the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 100th birthday with a big bash in the new year. With the theme “Greater Things Are Yet To Come,” the Chamber is getting ready to throw the party of the century during its 100th Annual Banquet and Meeting, presented by Premier Kia.
The annual event is set for Friday, January 24, 2020. The reception, presented by Lee Trans, begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., and afterwards the 100th Birthday Bash will begin, presented by Pilgrims. The evening festivities will take place at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
For 100 years, the Chamber has supported the local economy through its dedication to local businesses and the community for 100 years. The Chamber has committed to being the connector of leaders and influencers, catalyst for business growth, and champion for a stronger community.
During the reception, attendees will socialize with fellow business leaders while enjoying a variety of beverages. Premier Kia will also have a display of new Kias for attendees to check out.
This year’s program celebrates the achievements of the Chamber in the last year with Past Chairman, Terry Morgan, and looks forward to the new year with 2020 Chairman, Brian Cyr.
Two members of the community will be recognized during an awards presentation of the Angelina Award and the Golden Anvil Award. The Angelina Award recognizes an individual’s lifetime achievements, and the Golden Anvil recognizes a member or organization in the community for their outstanding service.
These awards give the Chamber an opportunity to recognize the various people who make the community great through their volunteerism and service. A Diplomat of the Year will also be recognized for all of their hard work and dedication to the Chamber.
Following the dinner, the 100th Birthday Bash will begin with live music featuring the Pictures Band and cash bar. The Pictures Band is a variety band based in Austin set to create music from all decades and all styles. Come prepared to groove to great tunes, drink a glass of wine or two, and celebrate 100 years in style.
Tickets are on sale now, and seating is limited. Reserved tables for eight are $600 and individual tickets are $50. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact JRoberson@LufkinTexas.org or call the Chamber at 936-634-6644.
Thank you to Presenting Sponsor, Premier Kia; 100th Birthday Bash Reception Sponsor, Pilgrim’s; Gold Sponsors – CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial and Lockheed Martin; Silver Sponsor – Southside Bank; Bronze Sponsor – Oncor Electric Delivery; Reception Sponsor – Lee Trans; Media Sponsor – KTRE TV 9 and the Lufkin Daily News; and Partners in Trade – A-1 Party Rentals, Angelina Brewing Company, Brookshire Brothers, 1921 Catering, Liza’s Garden and Sound Techs.