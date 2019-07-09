The Lufkin 12U Majors All-Stars are facing an uphill climb to the Section 1 title after dropping a 7-0 decision to Western Hills in College Station Monday night.
ATHENS — Water level is about five inches high and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Bassmaster Magazine recently released its 2019 list of the Top 100 Bass Lakes in America and there are several Texas reservoirs in the mix, including two East Texas lakes named among the Top 10.
There’s nothing like a good doggy tale to spur a smile when there isn’t a whole lot to smile about. Fond memories are just one way man’s best friend keeps right on giving, sometimes long after they have reached the mythical overpass known as Rainbow Bridge.
As the U.S. Women’s National Team continued its chase for a World Cup title this week, an actual topic that came about was if Americans should cheer for their home country.
Even in the heat of summer, high school football fans are gearing up for another season of excitement. According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, there is reason for optimism as each of five area teams is picked to make the postseason.
The Lufkin Majors raced out to a huge early lead before holding on late on their way to a 10-6 win over Bellville in the opening game of the Section 1 tournament in College Station Saturday night.
The last time the Lufkin Majors took the field, they did so in championship fashion as they dominated in all phases of a 10-0 win over Rose Capital West that wrapped up the District 10 title.
Angelina College, Lufkin coaches teaming up for youth basketball camp open to girls, boys; camp runs July 15-17
Angelina College and Lufkin High School basketball coaches will team up for a youth summer camp scheduled to run July 15-17 at Shands Gymnasium on the AC campus.
For the second time in a week, a team of Lufkin all-stars has been disqualified from competition.
