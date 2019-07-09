Lufkin Majors fall to Western Hills 7-0

  • By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News

The Lufkin 12U Majors All-Stars are facing an uphill climb to the Section 1 title after dropping a 7-0 decision to Western Hills in College Station Monday night.

East Texas Fishing Report

  • By MATT WILLIAMS For The Lufkin Daily News

ATHENS — Water level is about five inches high and clear. Water temp in the 80s.

Area teams picked to make playoffs

  • By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News

Even in the heat of summer, high school football fans are gearing up for another season of excitement. According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, there is reason for optimism as each of five area teams is picked to make the postseason.

Lufkin Majors take 10-6 win over Bellville

  • By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News

The Lufkin Majors raced out to a huge early lead before holding on late on their way to a 10-6 win over Bellville in the opening game of the Section 1 tournament in College Station Saturday night.

Lufkin Majors start Section I tournament tonight

  • By JOSH HAVARD The Lufkin Daily News

The last time the Lufkin Majors took the field, they did so in championship fashion as they dominated in all phases of a 10-0 win over Rose Capital West that wrapped up the District 10 title.

Lufkin Juniors team disqualified

  • By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News

For the second time in a week, a team of Lufkin all-stars has been disqualified from competition.

East Texas Fishing Report

  • By MATT WILLIAMS For The Lufkin Daily News

ATHENS — Water level is five inches high and clear. Water temp in the 80s.

