Area schools learned their realignment fate on Monday morning with a few changes for the next two years.
Huntington’s move down to 3A DI guaranteed at least a few changes for the area. The Red Devils learned on Monday they’ll rejoin longtime rival Diboll in District 9-3A DI. The district will be rounded out by Coldspring, Crockett, Elkhart, Palestine Westwood and Trinity.
The district was the exact same as what has been seen in 11-3A DI over the past two seasons other than the addition of Huntington and the subtraction of Franklin, which dropped down to Division II.
Franklin won the district in 2017 before Diboll took first in an undefeated regular season in 2018.
Other area football districts also were announced on Monday.
Corrigan-Camden will compete in District 12-3A DII with Anderson-Shiro, Hemphill, Kountze, New Waverly, Newton and Warren.
In other football realignment news, former rivals Alto and Groveton will now be district rivals competing in 11-2A DI. They’ll be joined by Centerville, Grapeland, Jewett Leon and Normangee.
In six-man football, Apple Springs will compete in 13-1A DII with Calvert, Chester and Oakwood.
Realignment also was announced for other sports.
With Huntington’s move to Class 3A, Hudson knew it would see a few changes.
Hudson will now compete in District 17-4A with Carthage, Center, Jasper, Palestine and Rusk.
Huntington’s move also will lead to a few shorter trips for area teams.
In non-football sports, Huntington will compete in 21-3A with Central, Diboll, Pineywoods Community Academy, Corrigan-Camden, Hemphill and Central Heights.
In volleyball, those schools will compete in the same district with the exceptions of Central and Pineywoods Community Academy, which don’t have the sport.
In District 20-3A, Groveton will compete with big Centerville, Grapeland, Jewett Leon, Latexo, Lovelady and Slocum.
In District 22-3A, Alto will be joined by Cushing, Douglass, Garrison, Mount Enterprise, New Summerfield and Woden.
District 27-1A will include Apple Springs, little Centerville, Kennard, Laneville, Neches, Oakwood and Wells.
Zavalla will be joined in District 28-1A by Burkeville, Chester, Chireno, Goodrich, High Island and Leggett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.