When it comes to sports, the NFL never lacks for storylines.
However, even by those abnormal standards, this year’s NFL has already exceeded expectations.
There has been the Antonio Brown fiasco, which still looks like it’s nowhere close to being done. It started with a cryogenic chamber, followed by his insistence on wearing a helmet that wasn’t approved by his own players’ union.
It followed with him blasting his own organization, leading to his release, before being signed by the most elite team in American professional sports. Of course, the fiasco doesn’t seem to be over quite yet thanks to a few recent accusations.
Along the way, there was the Ezekiel Elliott holdout that included Jerry Jones saying “Zeke who?” before the standout running back signed while Jones held up a shirt with a variation of that same saying.
There have already been the unfortunate stories of Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger going down to injuries in the second week of the season.
I somehow failed to be baffled by any of that.
Wide receivers exhibiting diva-like behavior has become an expected sideshow. I’m pretty much done being surprised by anything involving Jones and the Cowboys. And unfortunately, major injuries are simply a given in today’s NFL.
All of that paled in comparison to an offseason dominated by the Cleveland Browns.
Yes. Those Cleveland Browns.
The same Browns who have had a total of one winning season since 2003.
The same ones who won one game between the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
And the same Browns who “exceeded all expectations” by going 7-8-1 in 2018.
I guess some things have to be seen to be believed, and I’m still not buying it.
An offseason of nonstop Baker Mayfield talk that had even non-Cleveland fans thinking playoffs started with the Browns opening the season in the most Browns’ way possible.
They not only lost. They lost at home to the Titans, by 30 points.
Many NFL experts were baffled. I was too busy laughing on the inside.
They followed that up by regaining some footing in a 23-3 win over a Jets team that wasn’t very good even before losing their first two quarterbacks.
Now they officially get their time in the national spotlight when Mayfield gets his chance to live up to the hype in a primetime matchup against the Rams.
This is their chance to shine.
As for me, I’ll be watching in the background and waiting for for the worst.
Tonight’s game is set for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff and can be seen on NBC.
Here is the rest of what the sports world has to offer this week.
Pro football: Miami at Dallas, noon today, FOX: The Cowboys certainly look like one of the best teams in the NFL. Of course, they also look like they haven’t played any real competition so far. That won’t change today when a Miami team that looks historically awful heads to AT&T Stadium.
Pro football: Baltimore at Kansas City, noon today, CBS: There are a couple of snoozers on the NFL schedule this week, but this isn’t one of them. Baltimore’s decision to go with Lamar Jackson looks like a wise one so far. He’ll get his biggest test against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this afternoon.
Pro baseball: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m. today, ESPN: With the NFL stealing much of the spotlight, the Wild Card races are headed into the final week. Both the Phillies and Indians need outstanding final weeks to make it into the postseason.
Pro football: Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: The Bears won last week in one of the wild finishes of the young NFL season. They’ll have a good chance to make it 2-0 against Washington, which has stumbled out to an 0-2 start.
Pro football: Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network: The NFL has certainly been trying to tell us Thursday night games matter. But with two of the most forgettable organizations in the league squaring off, they’re making it hard to buy what they’re selling.
College football: Arizona State at California, 9:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN: When high school football fans make it home from their Friday night games, this should be a good game to watch while they wind down. Both teams started the season 3-0.
Pro baseball: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m. Saturday: This is a game that could mean everything or could just as easily mean nothing. Both teams entered the final week of the regular season needing strong finishes in order to make the postseason.
College football: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN: Coming off a pair of huge games, the Aggies will try to avoid a letdown against an Arkansas team picked near the bottom of the SEC.
