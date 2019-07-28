I should know by now. At least I think I should.
Unfortunately, I’m never quite certain what is going to come out of the mouth of kids. At least not my own.
I got my seemingly daily reminder during a lunch date with my 10-year-old daughterSpring this past week.
While she was chowing down on a few wings, she suddenly got a big smile on her face before breaking out the question, “Doesn’t our pastor like the Rangers?”
Not thinking much of it, I told her I was fairly certain he was a Rangers’ fan.
Without missing a beat, she blurted out, “It’s a good thing he has Jesus!”
Then there was the time earlier this summer when all the kids posed in front of the picture of the Silver Boot at Minute Maid Park earlier this summer.
“Are you going to send that one to J.P.?” Spring asked. “Because he’s probably forgotten what it looks like by now.
“And oh yeah. Is the World Series trophy around here? I know he doesn’t know what that one looks like.”
Then there was also the time I was stunned to see the background of her iPad suddenly changed to a Rangers’ logo. That was until I looked closer.
Stamped across the front of it was “I hate the Texas Rangers.”
As anyone who reads my columns already knows, dogging the Rangers is certainly nothing new for Spring. I for one appreciate any true fan that is loyal to their teams.
On the other hand, Spring has no use for anybody who happens to like a different team than her own.
Just to keep people on their toes, she doesn’t mind taking jabs at a few other teams.
She recently noticed an advertisement behind home plate at a Red Sox game. “When the Red Sox win, kids eat free.”
“Well, I guess there are a bunch of hungry kids in Boston this year,” she blurted out.
Spring quotes are certainly nothing new. In fact, it was a little over a year ago when I mentioned an entirely different set of Springisms.
Mixed in there was her thoughts on an upcoming matchup with the Warriors.
“It’s good we’re playing them. They’re a bunch of losers.”
I didn’t say she was always right, but she certainly always has an opinion.
I also remembered the night the Astros won the World Series over the Dodgers and we had this interaction.
“Are you recording the celebration?” she asked.
“Yep. You can watch all of it tomorrow,” I replied.
“Good,” she quietly said. “Because I want to see Justin Turner cry.”
She certainly hasn’t slowed down since then. In a conversation with herself at the beginning of basketball season, she had these words of wisdom.
“Nobody likes the Lakers. I bet they don’t actually have any fans. Well, actually I bet they do because there are a lot of stupid people in the world, and they’re probably Lakers fans.”
When it comes to taking aim at teams with possible huge bandwagons, the Yankees are often at the top of her hit list. Of course, tradition must not be near the top of the list of priorities for her.
When the Astros went into a rain delay in New York, she wasn’t pleased.
Spring: “Don’t the Yankees have a roof?”
Me: “No.”
Spring: “Dummies. Can you tell Uncle Cody that too?”
Now as the summer heats up, she isn’t slowing down.
My warning to her has been that if she’s going to dish it, then she needs to know how to take it.
So if you see her around at the ballpark, don’t hesitate to throw a jab in her direction. Just don’t be surprised with what she says back.
I’ll be just as surprised as you are.
