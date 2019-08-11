TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about four feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing is fair with the best bite coming in 12-16 feet using shad or perch pattern crankbaits and redbug Texas rig worms. A few fish schooling at midday around the long bridge, hitting spoons and topwaters. Crappie fishing is slow. No report on catfish.
NACONICHE — Water level is about three inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been very slow. Best bite coming early and late using slow falling plastics and a few topwaters to target suspended fish. No report on crappie.
FORK — Water level is about six inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. A few caught on drop shots and Texas rigs from the bank out to 15 feet early in the day. Anglers are targeting points in 25-30 feet at midday using Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Catfish are the best bet on points, drops and in timber using punch bait over baited holes. Crappie are scattered with a few partial limits coming in timber 25-30 feet.
PALESTINE — Water level is two inches low and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says black bass are fair early on frogs worked around shallow pads up north and along channel breaks using jigs. Points are giving up some keepers down south on cranks worked in 10-15 feet. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 20 feet. Catfish are good over baited holes in 16 feet using punch bait and night crawlers.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about five inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fisheries biologist Todd Driscoll says a few bass can be caught early around pads and grass, but the best bite is coming in 10-25 feet around drops, points, ledges and brush piles using Carolina rigs, cranks and Texas rigs. Some schooling activity along channel swings. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 20-30 feet using minnows at suspended depths.
‘PINES — Water level is about a foot high and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass are good on points using Texas rigs and cranks. Some schooling activity at midday.
Crappie are excellent around bridges and channel swings using shiners. Catfish are fair over baited holes using night crawlers and punch bait.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about one inch high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are good on roadbeds trolling pet spoons. Catfish are good on jugs at night in the Harmon Creek area. White bass and blues are good below the dam. No report available on black bass; traffic has been light.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is normal and stained. Surface temp around 90 degrees.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been good to 4 1/2 pounds early using spinnerbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair around drops with brush and stumps using live shiners, mainly early in the day. Bream are hitting small worms in shade around piers. Catfish are good on jugs tipped with shrimp.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is a foot low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass are fair around shallow grass early using topwaters, frogs and Texas rigs. Some fair numbers holding on hard bottoms near channel swings in 14-20 feet, but not much size. Some intermittent schooling activity in the same areas. Crappie are fair at night using shiners around brush. A few nice channel cat in the mix.
ATHENS — Water level is normal and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting a few quality fish around outside grass edges in 8-12 feet using Texas rigs and Flukes. School bass active but shy on main lake points using slow falling plastics and small spinners. Crappie are slow with the best action coming around deep brush.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is six inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cat, white bass and hybrids are good around humps in 14-24 feet using cut shad and slab spoons. Black bass are best around docks using shaky heads, cranks and Texas rigs. Also some fish around drops with brush in 12-20 feet. Crappie are fair around brush piles and bridges in 16-20 feet using shiners.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is five inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Blue cat are the best bet in timber 14-18 feet. Bass are fair in 2-5 feet using spinnerbaits and ‘Traps. Not much size reported; most in the 2-3 pound range in club tournaments. Deeper bite is slow. Crappie are fair in timber 14-28 feet, suspended at 7-12 feet. Not many limits.
White bass are fair with some surfacing activity on points early in the day. Best bet is fishing bottom with spoons in 14-27 feet.
CONROE — Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Butch Terpe says channel cat are providing the most reliable action around baited holes in 20-22 feet using cheese bait, night crawlers and punch bait. Not much on size but numbers are good. Black bass fair early around shallow rock, then moving offshore to roadbeds, pond dams and main lake points with Carolina rigs and cranks. Areas with brush are key.
