Sports Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The fifth-ranked Panthers are coming off a 42-13 win over the Willis Wildkats. The Panthers will travel to take on the Montgomery Bulldogs at 7:30 Friday night.
Q After looking back at Friday’s game, what was your overall impression of the team in the district-opening victory?
A I thought we made quite a few mistakes, but they’re mistakes that can be corrected. It’s more of a focus thing than anything else. I thought it was a combination of the open week and the teams we played prior to that not putting up just a whole lot of resistance. We’ve made corrections, and we’ll need to have that fixed this week.
Q The defense allowed no points and 54 total yards in the first half before Willis scored a pair of touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the second half. What was the overall assessment of their overall play on Friday?
A I thought they looked pretty good in the first half then looked like they got tired at the end. We were playing different combinations at the end because of a few guys that were out and because of the situation. But we have to play better in the fourth quarter. That is a focus this week.
Q With the offense throwing for a season-high 369 yards but rushing for only 30, what was the overall impression of their play?
A We made an adjustment there in going more to the pass and that got us going. But we really wanted to be able to run the ball no matter what kind of looks they were giving us. We have to be able to run the ball better than that no matter how many people are in the box. But when they give a look like that, we’re going to have guaranteed one-on-one matchups we have to take advantage of. I thought we did a good job of that with all of our receivers.
Q Coming off three straight wins mixed with a bye week, what is the team’s overall focus on this week?
A We have to start it off with how we work in practice. Before Friday, we had two weeks where we didn’t really have to be locked in. Now we need to get back in the flow.
We need to be ready throughout the week. The preparation is really more mental than it is physical. You can’t just get out there on Friday night and flip a switch.
