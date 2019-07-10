Down to their final four outs in an elimination game against the host team College Station, the Lufkin Majors needed to find their offense in order to fight another day.
Kolt Larsen delivered the first shot with a game-tying two-run homer and Shawn Morado delivered the final punch with a two-run blast in the eighth inning as Lufkin picked up a thrilling 5-4 win over College Station on Tuesday night.
Trailing 3-1 in the fifth inning, Larsen delivered a clutch two-run homer with two outs that tied the game.
After the pitchers took over from there, Morado delivered a two-run shot in the eighth inning for a 5-3 lead.
College Station pushed a run across in the bottom of the inning before Lufkin punched their ticket to tonight’s championship game. Lufkin will need to win two games over Austin’s Western Hills in order to claim the Section I championship.
Lufkin got on the board first when Grant Stafford singled before coming around to score after a Jack Bowers hit.
College Station took the lead with a two-run second inning then added another in the third frame, making it 3-1.
That lead stayed until the fifth inning when Larsen delivered the tying shot.
Nick Hodges started for Lufkin and worked into the fourth inning. Francisco Serrano finished the game from there in getting the win.
In addition to the homers, Serrano and Bowers hit singles.
Lufkin now has a rematch against Austin’s Western Hills, which took a 7-0 win over the local all-stars on Monday night. They will play at 7 tonight in College Station.
If Lufkin wins tonight, a winner-take-all game would be played for the championship on Thursday.
