When it comes to any sport, players often give the lip service of playing for the love of the game. Lufkin center Zhadestian Griffin insists he is living that dream every Friday night.
Playing on a position that shies away from the spotlight, Griffin watches with pride when his teammates find the end zone.
A pat on the back is more than enough for him to play a game he loves playing. With his inspiration, it’s easy to see why.
“I really look up to my grandmother,” Griffin said. “She’s had four strokes and is in a nursing home now, but every time she sees me, she has a smile on her face. She inspires me. If she can be that happy after what she’s been through, then what do I have to complain about when I get to play football here in Lufkin?”
That type of attitude, coupled with a strong work ethic, have made Griffin a vital part of this year’s Panthers’ squad as the team’s starting center. It is his first year as a starter for the Panthers.
“He’s probably made the most improvement of any player in our program since the beginning of January,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “He’s bigger, faster and stronger than he was. I’m just so proud of the work he’s put in.”
Griffin is the brother of Ja’Darius Dade, who was a 2009 graduate of Lufkin High School as a defensive lineman. In his years leading up to high school, Griffin often followed in his footsteps on the defensive line.
When it became apparent his biggest impact could be on the offensive line, Griffin set out to make his mark.
“I didn’t start playing center until I got to high school, so that was a big change,” Griffin said. “That’s what the offseason is for. I always wanted to do what was best for the team, and that’s what this was all about.”
Lufkin’s offensive line may be the biggest key for the Panthers this season. After graduating some key starters, the Panthers knew it would need to step up in order to complement the playmakers on the field.
“We’re still shuffling guys around and we have to keep healthy,” Quick said. “But it all starts with him. He’s the one in the middle, the one making the calls. There’s a lot more to playing center than most people know. I promise if you don’t get the snap there, everyone in the stadium is going to notice.”
Whether he’s on the field, in the weight room or at home, football is never far from his mind.
However, he admits he probably watches the game a little differently than the average fan.
Instead of watching for big plays from Tom Brady, Ezekiel Elliott or Julio Jones, he’s watching an entirely different part of the game.
“I’m the guy that’s watching Travis Frederick,” Griffin said, referring to the Cowboys’ All-Pro center. “He plays my position, so I watch his technique along with the rest of the line to see where I can get better.”
Griffin also said his work both on and off the field is important to him, even when it may go unnoticed.
“I don’t mind doing the dirty work so I can see my teammates shine,” Griffin said. “When I get to a workout, I’ve got the mindset that tomorrow isn’t promised. Any play could be your last. We’re blessed to do what we do, so I want to make the most of it.”
