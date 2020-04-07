A spectacular junior college career ended with another top honor as Travis Henson was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Honorable-Mention All-American on Monday afternoon.
The AC sophomore helped lead the Roadrunners to their first conference title in 22 years.
The honor was just the latest for Henson, who was the conference tournament MVP.
The sophomore from Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Marlyand, had previously been named first-team all-conference and first-team all-region for his efforts this past season.
Henson averaged 15.6 points per game while shooting 82.3% from the free-throw line and 39.7% from 3-point range.
The Roadrunners were slated to compete in the national tournament for the first time since 1998 before it was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Prior to the season, Henson competed in the JA-45 Showcase in Florida. The event showcases the top 45 junior college players in the nation.
Henson has signed to play with Cal State-Bakersfield.
