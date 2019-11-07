The Lufkin Panthers have made themselves at home since joining District 8-5A DI. In a district made up of Houston-area teams, the Panthers have claimed back-to-back championships along with 13 straight wins.
Dating back to the 2017 season, Lufkin has 17 straight district wins.
Even though Friday’s game against Waller has no playoff implications, and the Panthers already have the title locked up, they aren’t seeing it as a game in which they’ll merely go through the motions.
“We want to finish off district the right way,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “None of these kids are satisfied in going out and letting one get away even if they’ve already got the gold ball.”
The district was somewhat of an unknown when the Panthers joined it prior to the 2018 season. It was the first year in which the University Interscholastic League divided 5A into two separate classes.
With Lufkin being separated from any similar schools by at least 85 miles, the Panthers weren’t surprised to be headed back to a Houston-area district that included College Station, a team coming off a state title the year before.
The Panthers have taken care of business in impressive fashion with only two of their 13 wins being decided by single digits. Those were both wins over Magnolia.
Despite the dominance, Quick said the competitive nature of the district has been evident from the opening night. In fact, four of the seven district teams are separated by a single game entering the final night of district action.
“It’s a tough district that’s got great coaches and players who play hard every night,” Quick said. “We’ve had to make adjustments as a coaching staff to first get used to the new district then to get ready for four new coaches this year. It’s been a good spot for us.”
If the past has been any indication, Lufkin has no idea where it will be headed for next season’s football schedule. However, Quick said staying within the same district wouldn’t be a bad thing.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we stayed right here next year,” Quick said. “There will be a few that have to move around just because of numbers, but there are enough where it doesn’t have to completely change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.