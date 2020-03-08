In an ever-changing NBA world, “one of a kind” is a relative term. Of course, there are different players who live up to that billing in a variety of ways.
When healthy, Stephen Curry lights it up like nobody in the NBA, and Kevin Durant presents quite a skill set for a player who stands nearly 7-feet tall.
Giannis Antetokounmpo truly lives up to his nickname of the “Greek Freak,” and like him or not, James Harden has mastered his scoring touch into one of the most unstoppable forces the game has ever seen.
Another player who could be considered one of a kind is one who will never find his way into the discussion of those all-time greats.
It’s easy to overlook P.J. Tucker, but it’s impossible to overstate his value to the Rockets. Standing 6-foot-5, he is the “center” on the small-ball Rockets.
Among current starting centers of playoff-bound teams in the Western Conference, he stands at least a half-foot shorter than any player he’ll line up with.
When he posted the graphic comparing his height to those players, a fan replied on Twitter, “That’s so sad. Praying for you.”
Tucker’s reply was a priceless one. “You see me and a bear fighting... help the bear.”
It’s not far from the truth. Prior to an inexplicable loss to the Knicks this past week, the Rockets had been close to unstoppable with Tucker as their center.
In fact, he was one of the primary reasons Houston traded away center Clint Capela to go to their small-ball lineup.
The theory was going without a center would provide more driving lanes for Russell Westbrook.
Most of the NBA thought it was crazy. Now Daryl Morey is looking more like a mad scientist rather than a scientist who has simply lost his mind.
Will that type of approach work in the playoffs? Who knows?
The one certainly is the other way hasn’t worked in the playoffs in the last few years. At least they’re trying something new.
And with Tucker proving why he should be an all-defensive selection while also being one of the best corner 3-point shooters in the league, maybe the experiment will finally work.
The Rockets will be back on national TV on Thursday night when they travel to the Staples Center to face the Lakers. Houston’s first experiment with small ball was in Los Angeles when it took a surprising win over LeBron and the Lakers.
Tip-off is set for 9:30 on TNT. It will be the second game of a doubleheader after Milwaukee hosts Boston at 7.
Here is a look at what the rest of what the sports world has to offer this week.
■ Auto racing: FanShield 500, 2:30 p.m. today, FOX: After a rain-delayed kickoff to the season, it’s back to the grind for the NASCAR circuit as they head to Phoenix.
■ Pro golf: Arnold Palmer Inviational, 2 p.m. today, NBC: The PGA tour is still in the early stages of the season with several players seeing sporadic schedules. Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott are among the headliners of this week’s event.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m. today, ABC: Before the Lakers get to Thursday’s matchup, they’ll look for another win over their Staples Center partners. The Clippers opened the season with a win over the Lakers, but LeBron and company are currently a lock for the conference’s top seed.
■ Pro basketball: Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Tuesday, TNT: It’s a rarity for the Spurs to be fighting for a playoff spot, although they still have a chance at the postseason despite a shaky record. Meanwhile, Dallas is coasting to a playoff spot in the second year under Luka Doncic.
■ XFL football: Houston at New York, 2 p.m. Saturday, ABC: The Roughnecks were the best team in the XFL through the first four weeks of the season, including a win over Dallas last week.
■ Pro basketball: Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: Apparently this game was set for national TV long before the season started. Stephen Curry is expected to be back, but Golden State shouldn’t offer much in the way of resistance for the team with the best record in the league.
■ College basketball: Southland Conference Championship, 8:30p.m. Saturday ESPN: With a head-to-head win over Duke, the SFA Lumberjacks have a legitimate case to be an at-large team if they were to slip up in the Southland tournament. They still shouldn’t take that chance as they are the easy favorite to take home another title.
