The District 8-5A DI title was just one of the highlights from the 2018 season. Lufkin ran the table through seven games on the way to claiming a district championship that featured a defending state champion and another team that advanced to the area round.
While it was a nice reward for the season, it also puts a target on Lufkin’s back this year. Lufkin is once again the pick to win the district, and the Panthers have spent the entire season in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Top 10.
With a win over Willis in the district opener, Lufkin now enters the toughest extended part of its schedule as it will face the other four playoff contenders over the next four weeks.
That stretch starts on Friday night when the Panthers make the lengthy trip to battle the Magnolia Bulldogs.
“Not only are all four of them possible playoff teams, but they’re all going to be shooting for us,” Quick said. “They’re going to play their best game against us, so we have to be ready. We can’t afford to play bad games against these teams.”
A hungry Magnolia team in a tough road trip could be quite a test for the Panthers. The Bulldogs had four district losses by a total of 12 points last season.
The Bulldogs return six players on each side of the ball on a squad that was just a few points away from being the district’s second seed instead of missing the playoffs.
“They’ve got a good team,” Quick said. “It’s going to be a grind, and it’s going to be a grind all the way through Christmas.”
Following this week’s game, Lufkin welcomes in College Station, which won a state title in 2017. That is followed by a trip to Tomball, a playoff team from a year ago, before hosting Magnolia West, last season’s district runner-up.
College Station, Magnolia and Magnolia West are projected playoff teams, while Tomball is picked fourth.
“We’ve got to be locked in starting Friday night,” Quick said. “They can cause some problems.”
Kickoff for Friday night’s game at Magnolia High School is set for 7:30.
