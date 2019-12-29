Texas’ 2019-20 general season for whitetail deer rolls to a close on Jan. 5 in the state’s North Zone and Jan. 19 in the South Zone, but interested hunters can still take advantage of special “late” deer seasons that allow for muzzleloader-only, youth-only or antlerless/unbranched antler buck harvest in designated counties.
The late deer seasons in the North Zone run Jan. 6-19; Jan. 20-Feb. 2 in the South Zone. Refer to the 2019-20 Texas Outdoor Annual or tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/hunting/seasons/county-listing/ to learn more about late seasons and bag limits specific to your county.
The special Youth-Only season runs Jan. 6-19 statewide. There is an age restriction on the Youth Only season. Licensed hunters older than 16 are not allowed to participate.
Public comment reminder
The deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 for online public comment related to proposed hunting and fishing regulation changes currently under consideration by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
The hot topic in hunting pertains to proposed changes to the Managed Lands Deer Program, which includes new fee requirements for participation.
The MLDP is a TPWD deer management program that allows qualifying landowners greater flexibility in managing their deer herds through liberalized harvest opportunities and longer season lengths.
The program, historically free, has seen exponential growth since its inception in 1996.
Currently, there are more than 12,000 management units totaling nearly 29 million acres enrolled in the program. The program is overseen by about 80 wildlife biologists.
TPWD says the proposed fees would generate about $1.8 million annually.
The revenue would allow the department to hire additional staff to help oversee the MLDP program.
The last time TPWD hired any new wildlife biologists was 2000, when a group of 10 was hired, according to Alan Cain, TPWD white-tailed deer program leader.
“It’s a supply and demand thing,” Cain said of the proposed fee. “Increased participation in the MLDP has made it challenging for wildlife staff to administer the program and provide technical guidance to participants.
In response, the Texas Legislature earlier this year enacted Senate Bill 733, which authorizes the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission to establish a fee for participation in the MLDP.”
The proposed fee amendment would establish:
A $30 fee for each management unit within a property that is enrolled in the Harvest Option (HO), provided the property is not part of an aggregate acreage enrolled in the MLDP.
A $30 fee for each aggregate acreage enrolled in the HO.
A $300 fee for the first management unit of each property enrolled in the Conservation Option (CO), plus a $30 fee for each additional management unit of a property enrolled in the CO.
A $300 fee for each aggregate acreage enrolled in the CO.
A $30 fee for each management unit of a wildlife management association or cooperative enrolled in the CO.
In addition to the proposed changes in the MLDP program, TPWD is considering making changes to freshwater fishing regulations on four public reservoirs, including Moss Lake, Lake Texoma, Lake Nasworthy and Brushy Creek. To review the changes, see the Texas Register at sos.state.tx.us/texreg/pdf/currview/index.shtml.
MLDP comments should be submitted to Cain by phone at (830) 480-4038 or email alan.cain@tpwd.texas.gov. Direct comments on fisheries regulations to Ken Kurzawski at ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov or (512) 389-4591. Online comments also may be submitted though the department’s website or in person during the upcoming TPW Commission meeting on Jan. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.