A marathon football writing session was coming to a close this past Monday when the alert came across my phone that the Astros’ game against the White Sox had been rained out.
With most of my writing already done, I eventually made my way back out to the living room, where I contemplated exactly what game I would turn on the TV.
I was greeted by the sounds of “Stranger Things” on the TV. After the episode finished up, I was offered the remote to make my selection.
Being one who tries to think ahead, I quickly offered to let them watch another episode.
Little did they know, my “sacrifice” for the night was merely a trade-off for further on down the road.
We are officially at that point of the year where sports on TV can become an afterthought. If you aren’t a fan of Little Leaguers or the pros, you’re pretty much out of options.
However, it won’t be long until our weekends are full of Friday Night Lights, college football on Saturdays and the NFL on Sundays. Add in the MLB playoffs, and sports’ fans should be set for the next few months.
I’d encourage sports fans to follow my lead. Give up the remote control for the rest of August and even offer to get that honey-do list out of the way.
It will make the transition of the remote that much easier by the time football season hits.
At least that’s the plan. You can thank me later.
For those who don’t want to listen to my advice or already have free reign over the TV, here are a few of your viewing options for the week.
Pro baseball: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. today, TBS: This could easily be a preview of the National League Championship Series. Although the Dodgers have been the class of the National League for the entire season, Atlanta could be a tough out if it can solve its lingering bullpen issues.
Pro golf: BMW Championship, 1 p.m. today, NBC: The PGA playoffs enter their second week in the final meaningful golf of the season. Patrick Reed opened the playoffs with a win at The Northern Trust in New Jersey.
Little League Baseball: This week, ESPN, ESPN 2: It’s been two years since the Lufkin Little Leaguers took the nation on a memorable ride to the U.S. championship. They aren’t there this year, but there will be plenty of action for fans to watch from South Williamsport.
Pro baseball: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. tonight, ESPN: With Williamsport as the backdrop, the big leaguers will take the stage tonight as the Cubs take on the Pirates from the BB&T Historic Bowman Field.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN: The Yankees set a list of records in their recent stretch of games against the Orioles. They’ll get back to Major League play this week when they travel to take on Oakland.
Pro baseball: Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Sports Net: Justin Verlander is tentatively set to get the start against his former team. Playing for the Astros, he has established himself as one of the top Cy Young contenders.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m. Saturday, FS1: The Yankees and Dodgers are both locks to win their divisions. If the Dodgers can solve some of their bullpen woes and the Yankees can find some more starting pitching, they’ll be legitimate championship threats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.