It’s time for the NFL kickoff, which means it’s time for the defending champs to honor their Super Bowl winners while putting on a show for the home fans.
Well, that’s usually the case. This season, the Patriots will wait three more nights before unveiling the latest banner in front of a Sunday Night crowd.
Instead the Bears will kick off the 2019 season in front of the home fans against the rival Packers.
Chicago is coming off a 12-4 season that ended with a playoff loss to the Eagles. The Packers were a miserable 6-9-1 in a season in which they didn’t come close to the postseason.
Despite those circumstances, the Patriots’ party is being put on hold for a few days in order to kick off the NFL’s 100th season with two of the most historical teams.
There aren’t going to be many complaints for two major reasons.
The most obvious is the Bears and Packers draw more attention than most teams across the NFL, thus meaning a huge TV audience may be even bigger than usual.
The one that will go unspoken by the league is that a lot of fans are just plain tired of the Patriots.
If the Saints had a certain call go their way before eventually capturing last year’s title, there’s no question somebody would be headed to New Orleans on Thursday night.
The same could be said for quite a few teams. Could anyone actually imagine the Steelers, Cowboys or Chiefs not hosting the banner on Thursday Night Football after a Super Bowl win?
I can’t.
However, like many things in football, the Patriots have changed the rules. That’s what happens when a team laps the competition for nearly two decades.
For better or worse, the Patriots are the easy team to leave out of an opening night party.
Obviously Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft aren’t going to get too worked up about it. They’re too focused on getting another title.
The Packers/Bears game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on NBC.
Here is a look at what else the sports world has to offer this week.
Pro baseball: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m. today, TBS: The A’s swept New York out of town last week. Now the two playoff contenders will wrap up a weekend series in the Bronx.
College football: Houston at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. tonight, ABC: The Cougars are no stranger to big-time openers as evidenced by the time they knocked off these same Sooners three years ago. They’ll have a significantly greater challenge tonight when they travel to take on Jalen Hurts in his Oklahoma debut.
Auto racing: Bojangles’ Southern 500, 5 p.m. today, NBC: The NASCAR circuit has just two races left until it begins its year-end race to the finish. Kyle Busch stands atop the standings, followed by Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.
Pro baseball: Houston at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. today, ESPN: The Astros look like a lock for the AL West. Now they have turned their attention to chasing down the league’s best record in their search for home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
College football: Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m. Monday, ESPN: The Fighting Irish draw plenty of national attention no matter where they play. Putting them in prime time to cap the real first week of the college football season only seems natural.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m. Saturday, FS1: The Red Sox are on their last leg in the race for a wild-card spot. The Yankees would love to be the ones to knock them back down again.
College football: Texas A&M at Clemson, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: Even if the Aggies are better than 2018, they’re going to have a hard time showing it with their record. After Saturday’s matchup against No. 1 Clemson, the Aggies still have Alabama, Georgia and LSU on the schedule
College football: LSU at Texas, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: The Longhorns finished the 2018 season with a marquee matchup against Georgia. They’ll go after another top-notch SEC school in this one when they host LSU, whose last trip to Texas ended in a memorable loss to the Aggies.
