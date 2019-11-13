Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers closed the regular season with a 42-14 win over Caney Creek on Friday night. Lufkin opens the postseason at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Texas High.
Q What was the team’s primary focus headed into Friday’s regular-season finale after already clinching the district title the previous week?
A It was big for us to get a win going into the playoffs. You want to do that and have a clean game because you don’t want to have a letdown before the playoffs. I thought for the most part we were able to do that and go out there and play at the speed we need to play at.
Q After giving up a touchdown on the first play, the team didn’t allow another score until the final minutes. What was the key in the team taking control of the game quickly?
A I thought we were ready from the start. We just had a missed read and they had the right play on. Those are going to happen every once in awhile. The key is cutting down on how often that happens. We just have to train our eyes for plays like that. Teams are going to try to take advantage of our speed, and that was a good call and the wrong read. I thought we settled down after that.
Q With the defense putting up another strong effort, what were some areas where the team performed well against Caney Creek?
A The defensive line played really well, and the linebackers put pressure on the quarterback. That affected their throws and their running game. I thought we tackled well in the open field as well.
Q Was there any certain key in the offense settling in after somewhat of a slow start
A They did a good job of moving around from what we saw throughout the week. Once we adjusted to what they did, we were in pretty good shape. We had to make a few changes with (JaLynn Polk) being out and it took awhile to adjust to that. Once we started running the ball a little bit with (Caleb Berry), I thought it opened up things on offense where we could kind of get everything going.
