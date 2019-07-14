There aren’t many sporting events that are much quirkier than the British Open.
While most of the courses aren’t anything to sneeze at, it is the one major that embraces any of the outside elements usually not welcome on a golf course.
Forty-degree temperatures. Sure.
Howling winds. Absolutely.
Torrential rains. Bring it on.
The combination of all three. Heck yes!
Those elements mixed with different types of courses are just a few of the charms that come along with the British Open every year.
I’ve always wondered what would be the equivalent of the British Open when it comes to other sports.
How about a moving basket for Kawhi Leonard in the NBA Finals?
If Tom Brady is going to win another Super Bowl, he’s going to have to overcome the tasers from opposing defensive linemen.
When Justin Verlander throws out the first pitch in the World Series, he’s going to have to do it with a juiced ball that will fly out of the park for anything hit even reasonably well.
OK. So maybe the last part of that hypothetical scenario isn’t so hypothetical after all.
Regardless of the obstacles, it should be a fun British Open once again as Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are the favorites.
Tiger Woods surging into competition would make the weekend that much more memorable.
No matter the elements, be ready for what is usually a captivating four days of golf.
The first two days of the British Open can be seen on the Golf Channel starting at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.
NBC’s coverage will start at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are a few more of the TV options as the summer kicks into gear.
Pro golf: John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., today, CBS: In the last stop before the British Open, it’s obvious this isn’t an ideal PGA field. However, 13 players who will be playing in this week’s British Open will be in action.
Pro baseball: L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 6 p.m., today, ESPN: The Dodgers appear to be well on their way to a third straight World Series, while the Red Sox have shaken off their own World Series hangover. A 2019 rematch isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility for this matchup.
Pro tennis: Wimbledon men’s championship, 8 a.m., today, ESPN: Tennis’ biggest stage is set for another grand finale as two of the top players in the world meet in today’s championship match.
Pro baseball: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., Monday, ESPN: The Harper signing hasn’t necessarily paid dividends for the Phillies, but they were still a few games over .500 as the All-Star break hit.
Pro baseball: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN: The Rays spent the majority of the first half in first place only to be tracked down by the Yankees just before the All-Star break. With the Yankees rounding into shape, the Rays will have an uphill climb in keeping up with the perennial powerhouse.
Pro baseball: Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Saturday, FS1: The Braves were expected to contend this season, but not many saw their dominating 2019 season coming. They’ll look to keep up that pace against a Nationals’ team that has shaken off a slow start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.