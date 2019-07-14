With fall hunting seasons just around the corner, the folks at Texas Trophy Hunter’s Association are gearing up for another round of TTHA Hunter Extravaganzas.
Billed as the granddaddy of Texas hunting shows, the multi-day Extravaganzas are held each August in Houston, Ft. Worth and San Antonio. The hunting trade shows are built around hundreds of vendor booths where industry manufacturers show off their latest wares.
It’s a good opportunity for sportsmen to book a hunting trip with an outfitter, or find some bargains on gear while browsing the latest and greatest in hunting blinds, deer feeders, ATVs, apparel, firearms, knives and optics under the same roof. There also are seminars, meet and greets with industry professionals and other entertainment.
The Houston show is set for Aug. 2-4 at NRG Center; Fort Worth, Aug. 9-11, Fort Worth Convention Center; San Antonio, Aug. 16-18, Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.
Tickets cost $15 for a weekend pass; $12 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12. Show times run 3 p.m to 8 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, ttha.com.
Pineywoods NWTF banquet set for Aug. 3
The Pineywoods Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its 31st annual Hunting Heritage banquet on Aug. 3 at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center in Lufkin. Doors open at 6 p.m.
In addition to live and silent auctions, there will be bucket raffles, games, a 5-gun raffle and 10-gun raffle.
Sponsor tables cost $1,750, $1,100 and $700. Banquet tickets are $325 for sponsor level; $85 for couples; $60 for singles; and $20 for Jakes. For more info, 936-366-1877 or e-mail, pineywoodschptnwtf.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.