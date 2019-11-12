As the playoffs get started later this week, the Lufkin Panthers and Diboll Lumberjacks finished off the regular season by remaining No. 5 in the final Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings.
Lufkin kept its spot at No. 5 in the Class 5A DI rankings, which had few changes. The Panthers finished the regular season with a 42-14 win over Waller.
The top seven spots remained unchanged with Frisco Lone Star leading the way and being followed by Shadow Creek, Denton Ryan, Lufkin, Cedar Park and San Antonio Wagner.
Lancaster and Hutto each moved up a spot to eighth and ninth respectively. Undefeated New Caney moved into the rankings at No. 10.
Abilene Cooper dropped out of the rankings following a 49-35 loss to Amarillo.
Lufkin opens the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Texas High.
Diboll rounded out a perfect regular season with a 34-0 win over Trinity. That kept the ’Jacks at No. 5 in the Class 3A Division I rankings, which went unchanged.
Wall led the way, followed by Grandview, Malakoff, Bushland, Diboll, Troy, Pottsboro, Cameron Yoe, Eastland and George West.
Diboll opens the postseason at 7 p.m. Thursday when it faces Buna at Woodville High School.
Alto also closed out a perfect regular season of its own by rolling to a 50-15 win over Union Grove. That left Alto as the No. 8 team in the Class 2A DI poll, which also was unchanged.
Refugio led the way, followed by Shiner, San Saba, San Augustine, Hawley, Post, Holland, Alto, Mason and Stinnett West Texas.
Alto opens the playoffs against Cayuga at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl.
This week’s rankings were the final ones of the year due to the playoffs starting this week. The rankings are compiled by the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football staff. Weekly rankings were revealed live on “Texas Football Today” every Monday at 12:15 p.m. at TexasFootball.com/Live.
