Taking the defending Class 6A DII champions to the brink in the season opener may be a highlight for some teams. Just don’t put the Lufkin Panthers into that class.
After fighting the Longview Lobos for a full 60 minutes, Lufkin found itself just a few plays away from opening the 2019 season with a win over its biggest rival. When those plays didn’t go their way, they weren’t ready to count any moral victories.
“It’s a game we should have won,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We have to play better and we have to execute better.”
Despite the loss, the Panthers showed the type of talent that should make them a favorite in their own district and a threat to any team once the playoffs start.
On Saturday morning, they went back to work in turning that talent into a winning team.
“We’re going to be a really good football team if we’ll work to get there,” Quick said. “Playing teams like this will make you better if you learn from it. If you don’t, then it won’t matter.”
Like last season’s opener, Lufkin appeared to be on the brink of a key win at several points in the second half. However, it was also a repeat from last year’s loss in that it let several opportunities slip through its fingers.
After last season’s loss, the Panthers regrouped with 10 straight wins. They’ll look to start the path back to another big season when they make the short trip to Nacogdoches next week.
The Dragons opened the season with a 17-14 loss to Class 4A Kilgore, a team coming off a 3-8 record.
Here is a look back at Friday’s setback.
Offense: The Panthers didn’t hold back on their first play, which resulted in an 89-yard touchdown pass from Ja’Lynn Polk to Christian Reggie. Polk, the team’s top returning playmaker at receiver, took a shot just after delivering the pass to Reggie for the touchdown.
The play energized the crowd and showed exactly why Lufkin is so excited about this year’s group of receivers.
Polk eventually finished with 130 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
Reggie had 127 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.
However, after that play, Lufkin had a hard time finding its offensive rhythm through the next two quarters.
The Panthers failed to get in the end zone until midway through the third quarter before eventually taking a late lead.
However, after falling behind again, Lufkin had a pair of chances inside Longview territory to score a potential game-winning touchdown.
One of those was derailed by an untimely sack and the final gasp ended on a dropped pass that would have given the Panthers the ball in Longview territory with two minutes still remaining.
When given time, Jordan Moore was on point with his passes, finishing with 189 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-25 passing.
Caleb Berry worked hard for his yardage on the ground, gaining 69 yards on 17 carries.
However, as it did in the scrimmage, Lufkin’s offensive line struggled through much of the game. A young group of offensive linemen should only get better as the season goes on.
Once the Panthers work out the kinks in that unit, they’ll be a tough team to stop.
Defense: Opening the season against one of the top quarterbacks in the nation is no easy task. However, the Panthers at least held their own against Haynes King, last season’s Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year.
King still made several key plays on his way to throwing for 287 yards on 20-of-39 passing.
Like most elite quarterbacks, his biggest plays came on third down conversions that helped keep several drives alive. However, Lufkin was able to force Longview into making long drives.
The Panthers also won the turnover battle with Nicco Hood intercepting a pass in the end zone and Damarquise Garner picking off a pass near midfield that gave Lufkin a late chance to win the game.
The Panthers also played much of the second half without an injured Jerrin Thompson, who left the game midway through the third quarter.
“He’s the best quarterback in the nation and he showed why,” Quick said. “We didn’t align correctly on a few plays, and it seemed like he made us pay every time. The kids fought. We’ve just got to clean some things up.”
Special teams: The Panthers jumped on a muffed punt that gave them a chance to win the game in the final minutes.
Polk averaged 36 yards on his five punts, which included a 49-yarder, and Caleb Encarnacion made each of his three extra point attempts.
The biggest weakness of the night was when Lufkin allowed King to run for a first down on a fake punt early in the first quarter. Longview capitalized with a touchdown a few plays later.
