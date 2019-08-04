Grab the golf clubs and play 18 with a professional golfer during the Southside Bank Open, part of the APT pro golf series, at Lufkin’s Crown Colony Country Club Aug 18-23.
The tournament will bring 120 professional golfers to East Texas for a weeklong event that culminates on Friday with a tournament champion being awarded a cash prize.
Lufkin’s own Sam Fidone won last year’s tournament and a prize of $20,000.
The Pro Am, which is every local golfer’s chance to play a full round with a golfer working his way up to the PGA tour, will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 19.
Cost to participate in the Pro Am is $500 per person or $1,500 for a three-man team to play with one professional. The cost includes an invitation to the Pro Am party, which includes dinner, open bar and the opportunity to meet the pro players. Individual tickets to the Pro Am party are $250 each. The party will begin at 6:30 p.m. following the tournament.
The Pro Am will be Shamble Best Ball format and includes TaylorMade tee prizes.
To register for the Pro Am, contact Crown Colony Golf Pro Ben Burns at 936-637-8800 or email benburns@crown-colony.com.
The APT has launched the careers of many PGA professional, including Patrick Reed and Jimmy Walker.
The qualifying rounds will be held Tuesday and Wednesday as the field is narrowed from 120 to 40 players for the final two rounds. Each day’s round will begin at 8 a.m. The champion’s presentation will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Admission is free for spectators each of the four days, and food and beverages will be available to purchase.
“Everyone is welcome to come out and watch the pros play,” Jim Barrett, Crown Colony Country Club interim general manager, said. “Our grill will be open so everyone can dine with us and purchase drinks.
“You don’t have to be a member to enjoy breakfast and lunch or grab a cold drink during the tournament.”
Barrett said Southside Bank, the Lufkin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Crown Colony are proud to be able bring a tournament of this magnitude to Lufkin for a fourth year.
“We invite everyone to come out and support these golfers, which in turn supports our community,” Barrett said. “These players bring a lot of attention to Lufkin and Angelina County, and from not just the golf community. Players bring family with them who spend time in our shops and restaurants.
“This is a great way to showcase this community and help it gain national attention,” Barrett said.
