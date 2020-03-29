Senior Night 1998.
Sometimes it feels like it was last year and sometimes it feels like a century ago.
It was the last time I got to suit up on the home court with my “second family.”
These were guys who had shared more ups and downs with me than anyone outside of my own family.
Our 1998 varsity basketball team.
To be honest, I don’t even remember the result of that game.
If we lost, then I was probably devastated. If we won, I was a little more excited than I should have been.
Twenty-two years later, I can say the outcome of that game was one of the least important aspects of the night.
One memory I won’t forget is all of us standing at center court with our parents.
My mom had gotten a teddy bear with a basketball jersey that would have been pretty embarrassing for a high school senior on most nights.
On that night, it was a perfect gift.
The rest of my “basketball brothers” stood there along with their own parents. Hanging out with your parents isn’t usually the cool thing in high school.
But even years later, I can’t remember any of us complaining about the embarrassment of our parents.
I just remember us standing there trying to act a little tougher than we actually were in front of a packed gym.
Our parents didn’t hide their emotions quite as well as us. Or maybe they just understood exactly how special those moments were.
In my 17-year-old mind, it was more about us than them.
Looking back now, I think I see it more clearly. It was about all of us.
As the parents, they were the ones who made sure we were at practice and the ones who never missed a game.
Now their “baby boys” weren’t necessarily babies any more.
That memory still comes across my mind every now and then not so much for the basketball but because of the memories.
Being a fairly close team, most of us kept in touch with each other. When we run across each other, some type of conversation will always follow. The same thing happens when I see any of the parents from that team. One of us will remember a certain game. One of us will recall a road trip.
The conversation then gets back to the teammates who have transformed from high schoolers playing basketball to parents of our own kids.
Now the games stand out less and the memories mean more.
I might not remember how we did in what seemed like the big Houston tournament at the time.
But I still remember hanging out as a team after the game at Duane’s house.
I can’t remember how many points I scored in the supposedly big game.
However, I don’t think I’ll ever forget hanging out at Jacky’s Super Bowl party.
There are buzzer beaters that made us jump in the air and ones that brought us to our knees.
However, I made even more memories on hot summer afternoons playing basketball with Brandon or David where the score meant virtually nothing.
On that Senior Night 22 years ago, the players were pretty sure things wouldn’t ever really change.
The parents knew they’d never quite be the same.
Maybe that’s why the parents had a few more tears.
Now I’m in a job where I get to watch from the sidelines while seniors relive a few of those same memories.
This year is obviously quite a bit different.
As what would have been the regular school year comes to a close, some of those Senior Nights are still in question.
Understandably those seniors are worried about losing what is left of their high school careers.
For many, it’s the games. For others, it’s the practices. For all of them, it will eventually be the memories.
I’m still hopeful those seniors will still get to share some of those final memories in as normal of a fashion as possible.
All they want is to enjoy what is left of their high school career. And I totally understand any frustration, madness or sadness even though almost all of them have a better perspective than I would have if the situation was duplicated.
But while those players are having a rough time, it’s not so easy for the parents either. Most of them just have more experience in how to hide it.
A lot of it comes down to getting a final chance to watch their kids do what they love. For others, it’s about watching their star athletes spend time with their fellow teammates before moving on to the next level.
But I think it mainly comes down to one basic premise.
Like my parents years ago, they already knew that eventually things would never be the same.
They just aren’t in any rush to get there.
