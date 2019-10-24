The combination of top-notch speed, a strong technique and a short memory can take a cornerback a long way. For Lufkin’s Nicco Hood, it has taken him to the top of the depth chart as a true playmaker on a dominating Panthers’ defense.
Now that he’s there, Hood isn’t planning to slow down as Lufkin chases after a second straight title while being mentioned among the state’s elite teams.
“I like everything about it,” Hood said. “When I first came here, I made the switch from receiver to corner. I think I’ve come a long way, but I’m still out there to prove myself every day and every game.”
It didn’t take Hood long to prove himself in his senior season. He saw plenty of playing time as a junior but knew he would be one of the team leaders as a senior.
In the opener, he made his presence felt with an interception of Texas A&M commit Haynes King in the back of the end zone.
“That Longview game showed how I needed to step up and be a leader on this team,” Hood said. “We didn’t get the win, but playing somebody like that helped us learn as a team and me learn as a player what needed to be fixed.”
While Hood has speed and athleticism to burn — he’s also a member of Lufkin’s district championship track team) – he is far from a prototypical cornerback.
Instead of shying away from the physicality of the game, he thrives on the big hit.
“My favorite part about playing cornerback is getting to smash people,” Hood said. “Then I can go celebrate the big hit with my team.”
Hood has gotten his share of big hits and is also coming off of one of his better games of the year.
In a 55-22 win over Tomball, he led Lufkin’s secondary with six tackles and a pair of pass breakups.
According to Lufkin head coach Todd Quick, the intensity he shows on game night is exactly what he puts on the practice field on a daily basis.
“He’s high intensity out here every day as well as on Friday nights, “Quick said. “He knows what his job is, and he’s one of the vocal leaders on the team. You need players like him to be successful.”
Hood said he grew up watching the Panthers from the stands and is trying to make the most of his opportunity in his final run through the program.
“I love the environment of playing here and the fans that come to our games,” Hood said. “When I was little, I was up there cheering from the stands. Sometimes it seems a little surreal to be on the field now.”
He has made his presence felt for the fifth-ranked Panthers throughout the season.
He hopes the best is yet to come as Lufkin has a chance to virtually lock up the district title on Friday night before beginning what it hopes is a lengthy playoff run.
Hood is also quick to credit the entire team around him for helping him become a pivotal part of the Lufkin run.
“Coach Quick gave me a chance, Coach (James) Durham believed in me and Coach (Michael) Gamble gets me in the right spot,” Hood said.
That same coaching staff was quick to give the credit right back to Hood.
“You’ve got to have a short memory to play cornerback,” Quick said. “If you miss one play, you’ve got to believe you’re going to make the next one. Nicco is the type of player that believes he’s going to make that play, and he usually does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.