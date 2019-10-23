Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers improved to 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in district with a 55-22 win over the Tomball Cougars this past Friday night. Lufkin returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts the Magnolia West Mustangs.
Q After two weeks of tight games, the team took control against Tomball by putting the game away before halftime. What were some of the keys to the team’s approach on Friday?
A We had something really special right before the game with Ken Houston (Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Dunbar standout) speaking to the team. He did a great job, and the kids took it to heart. You could hear them on the sideline in the second half repeating what he told them. We’re really thankful for him to do that. It was good for all of us. After that, I thought the kids were locked in from the opening kickoff. They were flying around and really ready to go.
Q With Jordan Moore and Ja’Lynn Polk putting up record days, was that a matchup the team thought it could take advantage of before the game?
A We really liked the matchup with our passing game against their secondary. The key is going out there and executing it. We were really pleased with Jordan because he hit the reads when they were there, and when they weren’t there, he would scramble to give the receivers a chance to break off their routes and help him out. The connection they have has been really good. I thought our offensive line also did a really good job. We had some new guys, and one of them (Alex Pruitt) was the Player of the Week. Caleb (Berry) was running hard. When you a running game to a good passing game, that makes us pretty tough to stop.
Q What were some of the keys in slowing down an offense that had put up big numbers both in points and yardage throughout the season?
A That is a tough team to defend, and we had a few guys that were out on defense. We had guys that stepped up and made plays all night. Really most of their offense came in the fourth quarter when we were working some guys in. Our defensive front had a really good game. They run a lot of cut blocks where you’re trying to break up a play while defending yourself, and that’s not easy to do. They freed up our linebackers to fly around and make plays. I was pleased with how our defense played against a good offense.
