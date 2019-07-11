COLLEGE STATION — If they were going down, they were going down swinging.
The Lufkin Majors didn’t go down, but they were sure swinging.
Facing elimination at the hands of a team that had beaten them just two days before, Lufkin bounced back for a 7-2 win over Western Hills Wednesday in College Station.
Kolt Larsen homered twice and pitched a complete game, and Sean Morado, Jack Bowers, Francisco Serrano and Austin Brown each drove in runs to help set up a winner-take-all matchup tonight.
Larsen’s night at the plate started with a hit-by-pitch to lead off the first inning. Grant Stafford and Bowers followed with back-to-back singles, with Bowers’ opposite-field liner scoring Larsen. Morado’s fielder’s choice plated another run, and Larsen hit the bump in the bottom of the frame with a 2-0 lead.
In the third, Larsen launched a solo homer to center field, Serrano added an RBI groundout and Brown singled to left to push the lead to 5-0.
Western Hills managed a two-run second inning, getting an RBI double from Bodie Spencer and a run-scoring groundout from Holland Page.
Larsen went deep again in the fourth, this time with a towering two-run shot to center. With his pitch count edging toward the maximum in the late innings, Larsen and his defense allowed just one baserunner over the final three innings. In the sixth, Larsen would coax a groundout followed by two strikeouts to end the game. He’d finish with seven Ks over six innings.
The teams will go at it again at 7 tonight in College Station.
