As Nathan Bain sprinted toward the basket in front of a shell-shocked Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd late Tuesday night, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.
The ball found its way through the basket, and I might have slightly lost it for a split second.
Stephen F. Austin 85, No. 1 Duke 83.
Even reading that a day later still doesn’t seem quite real.
It was at that exact moment my 11-year-old daughter Spring made her way into the living room.
“Are you OK?” she asked.
“I think so.”
After an hour of texts and talks with my friends, I made my way into her room to put her iPad on the charger.
Being on Thanksgiving break with her siblings out of the house, bed time is just a myth, so she was nowhere near sleep even at midnight.
At that point, I saw the background of that iPad had a picture with her and Sierra with their mom just a few months before she died.
Memories can be pretty powerful.
It was my turn to return the question.
“Are you OK?”
“Yeah. What are you talking about?”
Apparently 39-year-olds and 11-year-olds aren’t always on the same page.
I let the moment pass, even though I know the holiday will bring the conversation back up.
It always does.
And when it does, she’ll be thankful for the memories she had, even while fighting through the tears she currently has.
That got me thinking of exactly what we can be thankful for both in the sports world and our every day lives on another Thanksgiving Day.
It’s my favorite day of the year, and I’ve tried to get a little better about making it about more than just food and football.
It seems like we complain too much about everything while not thinking of what we can be thankful for.
So here is my own grown-up Thanksgiving list both on a sports and personal level.
I’m thankful for an SFA basketball team that shocked the sports world by beating Duke.
I’m also thankful for Duke and Coach K being a program so good that it makes wins like those that much more meaningful.
I’m thankful for the family and friends I’ll get to spend the day being lazy with.
I’m also thankful for the family and friends celebrating Thanksgiving in other places.
I’m thankful for the two daughters I’ve watched grow up from the day they were born.
I’m also thankful for the bonus daughter and son who just happened to join my life a few years late.
I’m thankful for watching the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.
I’m also thankful to finally have the perspective that even a loss on Thanksgiving Day isn’t the end of the world. The Cowboys have given me plenty of practice on this one.
I’m thankful for parents who have always been there for me.
I’m also thankful for their parents, three of whom we only have memories to remember them this Thanksgiving.
I’m thankful for the sports memories I’ll never forget. Spring jumping into my arms after the Astros won the World Series is one of my favorite memories ever.
I’m also thankful for the soul-crushing losses that make those moments that much better.
I’m thankful for a wife that makes me a better person.
And I’m also thankful for a life that has been blessed.
Take a few extra minutes to thank those who are special to you today. We’re never promised how many more Thanksgivings they’ll be around.
Happy Thanksgiving!
