It’s certainly that time of the year.
It’s been more than a month since the NBA season ended. Golf’s majors are on hiatus for the next nine months and the official countdown for football season is just around the one-month mark.
Even the Little League World Series is a few weeks away.
That means if you aren’t a baseball fanatic, you’re going to have to grin and bear it for the next month or so.
I gladly admit my Astros’ allegiance guides me through the sports-starved parts of the summer, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that they’re pretty good once again.
It’s also a good chance to catch up on anything that may simply be an afterthought once the Friday Night Lights, college Saturdays and NFL Sundays get going.
Fortunately my wife and I are usually pretty good at compromise when we watch a show.
She likes some reality TV and I shockingly like sports. That means we can combine both of those. We’ve come across our fair share of shows.
This week, it all came back to the Netflix series “Last Chance U.”
If you’re looking for a feel-good story, this one’s not for you. If you’re looking for a handbook on how coaches should handle players, you’re better off sitting this one out.
If you’re looking for players doing things the right way both on and off the field, this one isn’t always for you either.
In fact, you probably don’t even need to watch this one around any kids if at all possible.
Is that ringing endorsement enough to get you hooked yet?
I’ll give it another shot.
The head coach and primary focus of the documentary is Jason Brown, the Independence head coach.
If the old saying is “he cusses like a sailor,” then Brown is the one who would make that same sailor blush with his language.
In fact, he was eventually fired from the school after a text surfaced of him telling a German player, “I am your new Hitler.”
He is also set for trial on charges of blackmail, identity theft and criminal false communication.
Brown denies it all.
A community member is on the show saying “he’s a good coach. But he’s not a good man.”
The second part of that doesn’t seem to be up for debate. The first part could be considering he is coming off a 2-8 record.
If you’re a fan of watching a train wreck, like we certainly are, this is the perfect show to get you through the next few weeks.
For those that prefer their sports away from reality TV, here are a few of the other options.
Auto racing: Gander RV 400, 2 p.m. today, NBC Sports: NASCAR fans still have a few months before their offseason. They’ve had plenty of excitement this season with Joey Logano leading the chase by three points over Kyle Busch.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m. tonight, ESPN: For those that can’t get enough of the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry, here is another primetime game for you. The scheduled matchup has New York’s Domingo German going against Chris Sale, who has struggled for the Red Sox.
Pro baseball: Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Adding Dallas Keuchel to a young group of Braves is a move that appears to be paying off. Atlanta is still sitting atop the NL East, while the Nationals are trying to surge into the postseason.
Pro baseball: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: The playoffs are still up in the air for both of these teams. Once a lock to make the postseason, the Cubs have struggled as of late.
Pro baseball: L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Saturday, FS1: Mike Trout continues to star on a team that hovers in the middle of the division. Meanwhile the Indians are surging late.
