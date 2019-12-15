My now-teenage daughter Sierra has never been one to shy away from anything in terms of her time in the spotlight.
If it wasn’t blatantly apparent from her diva attitude as a 5-year-old, she slapped all of us across the face when she got in school.
As soon as she was eligible to compete in school events at UIL, she immediately told her mom and I she was competing in storytelling, an event in which she could be as dramatic as possible while competing for a medal.
She practiced for hours and hours. She was going to show off her presentation at any time of the day, whether we wanted to see it or not.
When I picked her up from practice the first day her teacher paused mid-sentence.
“She ... is ... good.”
I still remember the night before her first competition. I asked her how confident she was. I should have known better.
“I don’t know. I might not win. I might finish second. That would be terrible!”
What a tragedy that would have been.
The award presentation day got there and I sat in the auditorium waiting for her name to be called.
Twenty competitors were in the event, and places were called starting from sixth place and moving forward.
When it almost got to the very top, her name still hadn’t been called.
I was a little nervous, and her mom was a wreck while sitting in the auditorium.
Once again, we should have known better. The announcement quickly came.
“In first place, from Burley Primary, Sierra Havard.”
I’d watched for an hour while winners had done their best to be humble while walking across the stage, pretending like they had no idea.
Sierra has always marched to her own beat. She practically ran up to the stage while jumping up and down.
If there was ever an epitome of happiness, it was the second-grader who was literally shaking while getting her picture taken with Mom, Dad, Papa, Janji, friends, teachers, coaches and anybody else who might have happened to walk anywhere in her general vicinity.
While tagging along to sports events for years as a kid, she would ask me why players were so happy after a big dunk or a big play.
My simple answer was that they’d earned it. Now that she had earned it, she was ready for her time.
That wasn’t quite the end of it.
She went back-to-back the next year, then finished in second place a couple of years later to her good friend, Lucy.
Who would have ever known her only competition would have been her best friend?
A switch to a new school didn’t do much to change her fate.
As a sixth-grader, they decided it would be best for her to compete against the seventh-graders.
This time, she settled for fourth place.
Not her preferred place but still not bad.
So as UIL season got going in seventh grade, she signed up for her trusty oral reading while also signing up for science.
I asked her why science? She explained to me, “Well, just because. And I get out of school”
Then a week before the competition, she came to the car dejected. A miscommunication led to her name being left off a list and unable to compete in the oral reading competition.
There would be no first place this time around. There wouldn’t even be a competition for Sierra.
She still had the consolation prize of getting out of school to go compete in the science competition.
She’s never been bad at anything in school, but science was never her strong suit.
I picked her up from school after the competition that night while she assured me there was no ribbon coming her way.
Once again, she was right.
It was a medal instead.
A few days later, her friend texted her a picture from the competition with the final science results.
First place. Sierra Havard.
What?
Being a teenager now, she likes to hide her happiness quite a big more than the second-grader that nearly stormed the stage.
But even that teenager couldn’t quite contain that excitement.
Instead of hugs for mom and dad, this time around it was a proud post on social media.
“I got first place in science!!!! LET’S GO. GOALS”
Apparently Scientist Sierra is a thing now.
I’ve known for awhile, she shared the stubbornness of her mom. She proves on a daily basis exactly how much.
No oral reading. No problem.
Science will have to do.
I’m not sure if scholastic events totally qualify as sports yet.
But as a dad, I’ll make an exception for now.
Whether it be in sports or our everyday life, we all tend to get dejected a little too easily.
Heck, just watch the Cowboys fold under the slightest bit of adversity.
Maybe those guys could learn a little lesson from a second-grade princess quickly growing into a young lady.
Sometimes life isn’t quite fair.
When it isn’t, you can pout about it or make the most of it.
She’s certainly faced tougher in her life.
I know Sierra is a little too cool to be that 8-year-old shaking on the stage anymore, but I still couldn’t be any prouder of her.
Science champ?
I can certainly say I didn’t see that one coming.
