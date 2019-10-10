Two weeks of district action have offered few surprises with the five teams expected to compete for playoff spots all holding their own.
Lufkin, College Station and Magnolia West have started 2-0 with Magnolia and Tomball each standing at 1-1.
This week will offer a little more perspective into the frontrunner for the district title when the College Station Cougars visit Abe Martin Stadium on Friday night.
Lufkin was Dave Campbell’s pick to win the district, followed by College Station. The winner of Friday’s matchup will still have plenty of work ahead, although it will also have the inside track to the district title.
In other action, this week, Magnolia West travels to Caney Creek, Tomball is in Waller and Willis hosts Magnolia.
Here is a look at this week’s action.
College Station (4-1, 2-0) at Lufkin (4-1, 2-0) — It wasn’t much of a surprise that the Panthers defeated College Station last season. It was the score that stunned many when the Panthers manhandled the defending state champion Cougars 35-3.
It’s a different year for both teams as Lufkin is coming off a hard-fought 24-18 win over Magnolia.
The Panthers’ passing game continued to thrive with Jordan Moore surpassing the 300-yard mark for the second straight week with Ja’Lynn Polk, Christian Reggie and Kelton Wright coming up with big games.
Jerrin Thompson came up with the key interception to help Lufkin survive Magnolia for the second straight year.
They should get a test from a College Station team looking for revenge while riding a hot streak.
Since a season-opening blowout loss to Richmond Foster, the Cougars have won four straight games. That stretch started with a 29-13 win over state-ranked Huntsville.
This past week, College Station overwhelmed Waller in a 38-7 win. Roderick Brown led the way with 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to go along with three catches for 49 yards and a score.
Kolbe Cashion ran for 101 yards on 10 carries before leaving with an injury. Jett Huff threw for 141 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-14 passing.
Tomball (2-3, 1-1) at Waller (0-4, 0-2) — With a loss to Magnolia in the opening week, Tomball can’t afford many more slip ups down the stretch. This past week, the Cougars bounced back with a 41-19 win over Caney Creek.
On homecoming night, Tomball built a 35-6 lead by halftime before coasting to the win. Jalen Johnny got Tomball on the board with a 15-yard touchdown, and Hunter Dunn followed with a 23-yard strike to Cash Walker.
After Caney Creek cut the margin to 14-6, Dunn hit a pair of long touchdown passes to JayRis Smith and Walker and the game was never in doubt.
They’ll look to avoid the upset against Waller, which is still looking for its first win of the season.
Tomball moved to 0-4 with the blowout loss to College Station. In the defeat, Caleb Godfrey threw for 164 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-20 passing.
Deyvian Crawford had four receptions for 108 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Magnolia West (3-2, 2-0) at Caney Creek (1-4, 0-2) — Magnolia West rode Tristian Brady’s arm to a 54-30 win over Willis that moved it to 2-0 in district.
Brady finished the night with 377 yards and six touchdowns with one interception on 13-of-17 passing. Payton Finch had three catches for 147 yards, and Marcus Collins had three catches for 97 yards and two scores.
Trey Leggett had five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and Hunter Bilbo finished with 97 yards on 18 carries.
Magnolia West will look to avoid the upset bug against a Caney Creek team that has been outscored 97-26 in the first two district games.
Magnolia (3-2, 1-1) at Willis (1-4, 0-2) — After dropping a heartbreaker to Lufkin for the second straight season, Magnolia will try to make sure that doesn’t lead to another uphill battle to the playoffs.
Magnolia had plenty of positives in the loss with Mitch Hall running for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, while the defense never let Lufkin get into a rhythm.
Next up for Magnolia is a Willis team that moved to 0-2 in district in a shootout loss to Magnolia West. In that setback, Steele Bardwell threw for three touchdowns. His main target was Josh King, who had nine receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.