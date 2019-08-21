Both the Lufkin Lady Panthers and the Huntington Devilettes are in similar situations as the 2019 volleyball season unfolds. Both feature rosters stocked with underclassmen after graduating key seniors last year.
As each team works to build consistency, the Lady Pack got big contributions from its few seniors in downing the Devilettes 25-19, 25-14 and 25-10 Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium in Lufkin.
Lufkin’s hitters fueled the win, with the Lady Pack finishing with 30 kills in the three games. Courtney Morgan led the way with seven kills, while teammates Janiya Ross, Kaylen Davis and Kelby Coutee finished with five kills each. Setter Libby Flores finished with 25 assists.
In addition, the Lufkin service game proved strong, with Flores and Stefani Hernandez serving four aces while Claire Walters added three.
Huntington’s leaders were Halle Flynt with seven assists and an ace, Abby Kirkland with 11 digs, Courtney Smith with 11 digs, Jessie Ellis with four kills and a block, Faith Ellis with four kills and Emma McGuire with five digs. The loss drops the Devilettes to 6-14 on the season.
Lufkin head coach Libby Flores said the team’s overall consistency and rhythm were keys to Tuesday’s win.
“With a big team like this, we’ve been paying a lot of attention to our stats,” Flores said. “It’s competitive every day, every practice. We found a good rotation out of it, and tonight it was successful.”
Flores added that having players focused on specific roles has helped with the overall ball movement necessary to give the hitters a shot.
“When you’ve got defensive specialists and hitters, and those aren’t the same people, it’s a little easier to keep the ball moving in the right direction,” Flores said. “The girls did a great job placing the ball without running the setter crazy and all over the place. It makes our offense run a lot smoother.”
Huntington will host Coldspring on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers will travel to the Tyler Tournament that runs Thursday through Saturday.
