It was a wild final night of the regular season for the College Station Cougars. Trailing by 25 points in the second quarter, College Station found itself on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Instead a comeback for the ages not only put College Station in the postseason. It also gave the Cougars a first-round home playoff game.
That was the final piece of the playoff puzzle with Lufkin, Magnolia, Magnolia West and College Station punching their postseason tickets.
Tomball was the victim of College Station’s success as it got the win it needed only to see the Cougars come roaring back.
The playoffs open on Friday night when each game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Lufkin is at home to host Texas High, while College Station welcomes in John Tyler.
Magnolia is on the road to face Mesquite Poteet with Magnolia West traveling to McKinney North.
Here is a look at the area teams entering the postseason.
Texas High (6-4) at Lufkin (9-1) — The back-to-back district champions will host a playoff game for the fourth straight year. The Panthers have been successful in each of their first three tries but aren’t expecting to have an easy time against Texas High.
The Tigers are the fourth-place team from 7-5A DI but are entering the playoffs with three straight wins. Texas High locked up a postseason spot on Friday by dominating West Mesquite in 41-14 fashion. Lufkin has quite a winning streak of its own as it has nine straight victories entering the postseason. That includes a 42-14 win over Caney Creek on Friday.
John Tyler (3-7) at College Station (7-3) — Records may not tell the entire story in this one.
College Station is 7-3 but couldn’t celebrate a playoff spot until the final seconds ticked off in a 37-30 win over Magnolia West.
Austin Sosa capped the comeback from a 27-2 deficit when he scored on a 1-yard run with 1:32 remaining.
College Station’s first playoff test will come against a John Tyler team that has been big on athleticism but struggled in the win column.
The Lions opened district with three straight wins but have dropped the last three games, including a 32-27 setback against Sherman on Friday.
Magnolia West (5-5) at McKinney North (9-1) — Even though it had a playoff spot already locked up, Magnolia West’s seeding was hurt when it couldn’t hold on to Friday night’s lead over College Station.
Hunter Bilbo led Magnolia West with 151 yards on 24 carries, while Brock Dalton threw for 199 yards on 20-of-34 passing.
That loss left Magnolia West with a tough matchup against District 7-5A DI champion McKinney North.
The Bulldogs ran through district undefeated and have won their last seven games. They finished the regular season with a 63-21 win over Mesquite Poteet, the second-place team from the district.
Magnolia (7-3) at Mesquite Poteet (5-5) — Having clinched a playoff spot before Friday night, Magnolia still took care of business in a 36-8 win over Caney Creek.
Travis Moore threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Brady Heitzmann threw for two scores.
That gives Magnolia some momentum headed into the playoff opener against Mesquite Poteet. The Pirates are the second-seeded team from 7-5A DI despite losing two of their last three games.
Caney Creek (2-8, 1-6) — A tough season came to an end with Caney Creek’s loss to Magnolia. Spencer Brandon was one of the biggest highlights for Caney Creek, running for 1,125 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tomball (5-5, 4-3) — A strong finish to the season wasn’t quite enough for Tomball to sneak into the playoffs.
The Cougars tied for fourth place with Magnolia West but missed out on the postseason due to a head-to-head loss.
Willis (3-7, 2-5) — The Wildkats closed out their season with a 31-17 loss to Tomball.
A few of the bright spots for Willis were Joshua King, who led the district with 66 receptions, and QB Steele Bardwell, who was third in the district in passing.
Waller (0-9, 0-7) — The Bulldogs showed plenty of fight in the season finale but still came up short in Lufkin.
Five of Waller’s nine losses were by 11 points or less.
