Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers improved to 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in district with a 58-0 win over the Caney Creek Panthers on Friday night. Lufkin will close out the regular season at 7:30 Friday when it hosts the Waller Bulldogs.
Q: With the postseason starting next week, does the team have any idea about its first-round playoff opponent?
A: Right now we know it’s not going to be McKinney North and it’s not going to be Mesquite Poteet. It could be any of the other four between John Tyler, Texas High, Sherman or West Mesquite. We won’t know until Friday night. We know the game is going to be here, and we’re going to try for a Friday night game. But as of now, we’re still waiting to see who it will be.
Q: With Ja’Lynn Polk leaving the game on Friday, what has been the team’s mindset headed into the last week of the regular season?
A: It was his collarbone, and he’s going to be out. It was just kind of an awkward hit and fall. We’ve dealt with injuries all year, and we have to have the next person up mentality. We’ve got good people that can step in there. You can’t replace J.P.’s work ethic, his leadership or just what he brings to the field. There’s no pressure for somebody to step in and be J.P. But we’re looking for somebody who’s going to step in there and make plays.
Q: With the team coming off its second shutout of the season while allowing a total of 112 points, what were you most pleased with from Friday night’s game on the defensive side of the ball?
A: It was good to see us use so many players and still be able to put up a shutout. When you get late in the game, everybody wants to put up the doughnut. It makes it that much more special when it’s a group thing and everyone is involved. It didn’t matter what combination of 11 players were on the field, we didn’t have a lot of missed alignments and everyone was ready to play.
Q: What has been the key in the offensive consistency throughout the season, including Friday’s 58-point performance?
A: I think the best part is there have been nights where we put up a ton of passing yards and nights where we put up a ton of rushing yards. It shows the offense is out there taking what the defense is giving to them. That’s important because playoff teams are going to take something away from you. You’ve got to make them pay for that. We’ve been able to take what the defense gives us here over the last few games.
