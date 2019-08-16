When it comes to success on the football field, there aren’t any replacements for leadership. If that is indeed a key part of this year’s success, Lufkin head coach Todd Quick likes Lufkin’s chances.
As Lufkin took the field for workouts this week, that leadership had already been on display with many of the seniors leading the way.
“The seniors have been really good all offseason in taking it over,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said prior to the opening of workouts. “They make sure the little things are taken care of. That ends up being a really big thing.”
That was one reason behind the high turnout for the Panthers during summer workouts, which Quick pointed out had one of the highest attendances in recent years.
Lufkin worked its way through track, the weight room and 7-on-7 before grinding through the summer in showing up ready for summer workouts.
“As a coaching staff, we didn’t have to see if guys were out there standing around,” Quick said. “We’ve got leaders on this team that don’t mind leading. It really does make a huge difference.”
Two of the top leaders on the team are ones who made their college commitments over the summer.
In June, wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk verbally committed to play for Texas Tech. This past Sunday, safety Jerrin Thompson made his commitment to the University of Texas.
“J.P. (Polk) has the same effect on the offense as Bugg (Thompson) does on defense,” Quick said. “They’ve outworked everyone in the building, so when they say something needs to be done, the other guys respect that they’re doing their part as well.”
Lufkin will be able to work out in full pads today, although players are not allowed to be taken to the ground. They’ll have Picture Day on Saturday before being able to go through full-contact drills.
The Panthers will resume workouts on Monday in preparation for Friday night’s scrimmage in Huntsville.
The season opener is set for Aug. 30 when the Panthers host the Longview Lobos.
