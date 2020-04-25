It’s kind of funny the things that stand out in our memories as adults.
When it comes to my dad, there are plenty of times I can remember.
There was the first time I beat him in a game of basketball in our front yard. He was never going to just let me take it. He was old school and I had to earn it.
Beating him that day sure felt good.
Then there was the time when we were doing some of our typical rough housing and I finally knew I had him.
While glancing up at me, he asked the same question he had asked a thousand times before.
“Are you sure you’ve got me?”
I laughed and said, “Yep.”
He knew I was right. And that felt pretty good too.
There was the time when he bought us a ping pong table in the garage and beat me a few times.
It didn’t take me long to show him who was the boss of ping pong in our house.
Yet again, that felt pretty good.
As we got a little older, “beating dad” at pretty much anything still felt pretty good.
It wasn’t long after that I realized him being one of my biggest fans felt even better.
On graduation night, which happened to be my 18th birthday, he gave me a long handwritten note listing off how proud he was of me. Even a stubborn 18-year-old kid got a little choked up.
When I won a newspaper award just a few years outside of high school, I can’t lie. Him telling me “I’m proud of you” felt pretty dang good.
Truth be told, the texts or phone calls to his nearly 40-year-old son 20 years later probably feel even better.
There were the times he sat in the waiting room as a nervous wreck while waiting for his granddaughters to be born.
When he finally shared a few quiet minutes in the hospital room with the girls and me a day or two later, he told me maybe even through a few tears of his own exactly how proud he was of the man I had become. To say that felt good wouldn’t do my thoughts justice.
When he threw out the first pitch at my wedding, we shared a quick hug with him whispering how proud he was of me, I had to hold it together on the way back to home plate.
(For those wondering. Yes, my dad threw out a first pitch at my wedding, which was also at a softball field. Let’s just say my understanding wedding planner of a wife is pretty amazing too considering she’s the one who recommended it and made it happen).
Whether it was a mid-March T-Ball game or a tournament championship, he was always there.
If there was an awards ceremony, he was front and center.
Regardless of where any of my stories were printed, he was there reading them (admittedly with the help of my mom’s scrapbooking).
And any time I asked him for help, his only question was when instead of why.
All along the way, I’m not sure how many times I properly returned the favor.
Watching the movie “Hardball” for the millionth time recently gave me a random appreciation from a line given by Keanu Reeves.
It was completely out of context from how it came across in the movie but still applied to what my dad will always mean in my life.
“What I’ve learned from you is that really one of the most important things in life is showing up. I’m blown away by your ability to show up through everything that’s gone on.”
School and church plays, baseball and basketball games, my wedding, hospital visits with the kids or just to give a helping hand.
Him showing up was never a doubt.
Of course showing up was always just a start, although he’s the one that showed me that’s always a good first step. At least for this one time, I wanted to pass along exactly what my dad has told me for almost 40 years.
Dad, I’m proud of you. For the dad, husband, man and grandfather you’ve always been.
Happy birthday. I love you.
