Which Cowboys will show up with division on line?
Restaurant experiences are something most parents of young kids have in common. I know I had more than my share of those days.
There were the times when one of the 2-year-olds attempted to heave a small plate across the restaurant.
Another time, one of the kids zipped their jacket around their head in order to avoid all interaction with the outside world for the simple reason she didn’t want to go to that restaurant.
Her point somewhat went out the window when she caught her hair in the zipper when she moved around.
There were the screeching hissy fits when I was certain the entire restaurant was staring at us.
When we finally decided enough was enough and we would just eat at the house, a family gathering would bring us out from hiding.
That’s when we went to the restaurant knowing this would be the last straw.
The hissy fits, plate throwing and jacket zipping were going to be on full display in front of the rest of the family along with whatever unlucky souls were in the restaurant.
This would definitely be our last meal out.
An hour later, the kids had turned into perfect angels.
Quietly eating their food while respectfully talking to any adults was coupled with them being the most grateful kids I’d ever seen.
By the time we walked out of the restaurant, I wasn’t totally certain they were even my kids.
This past Sunday night, I realized that being a parent is sort of like being a Cowboys’ fan.
For much of the season, they’ve been an unmitigated disaster.
There was the unthinkable loss to the Jets.
Then there was the Thanksgiving Day disaster followed by an embarrassing prime time performance against the Bears.
With that in mind, my brother and I sat in front of the TV last Sunday afternoon waiting to see what misery the Cowboys had in store for us.
At least early on, they didn’t disappoint.
We chuckled when the opening kickoff rolled out of bounds then gave an outright maniacal laugh when it looked like they had found a way to botch the coin toss.
Laughing seemed much easier than crying.
After that, we sat back and watched nearly three hours of the Cowboys laying an absolute beatdown on a pretty good Rams team.
The offense was unstoppable and the defense only gave up one score before the game had been decided.
The final was 44-21 and the game wasn’t really even that close.
As we finished watching the game, we wondered exactly whose Cowboys these were.
Coming in, they were the petulant kid we were scared to be seen in public with. Walking out, they were the perfectly behaved kids at family night.
Which one will show up on any given day?
Who knows?
We’ll get another chance to see exactly what Cowboys show up when they go after the division championship in Philadelphia today.
Your guess is as good as mine.
Fans can see which team shows up at 3:25 today in a game that will be broadcast on FOX.
Here is what else we can look for in the sports world this week.
■ Pro football: Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 tonight, NBC: With Patrick Mahomes once again leading the way, the Chiefs are one of the AFC favorites. They’ll look to keep up their late season momentum against a Bears team virtually eliminated from the playoffs.
■ Pro football: Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: These longtime rivals should both be headed to the playoffs. However, this game will go a long way in determining who claims the NFC North crown.
■ College football: Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. BYU, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN: The Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve night is often the background for holiday celebrations. This year’s matchup should provide some entertainment while presents are being wrapped or opened.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m. Wednesday, ABC: This is the highlight of the Christmas slate of games as two of the West’s best square off in what promises to be a good rivalry.
■ College football: Academy Outdoors Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 5:45 p..m. Friday, ESPN: The Aggies are one of the toughest teams in the nation to read as their losses were against the best competition the nation has to offer. Oklahoma State will be no slouch for the Aggies in this matchup.
■ College football: CFP semifinals, 3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN: It looks like three teams have legitimate hopes at the national title, while Oklahoma should be tough as a spoiler. Oklahoma and LSU take the early spotlight before Clemson and Ohio State meet in a clash of the titans.
