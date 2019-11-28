In just over a month, Jerrin Thompson and Ja’Lynn Polk will head off to their respective schools to begin their next chapter in their storied careers.
Before making that trip, they picked up a pair of honors as they stood above the rest of 8-5A DI in all-district voting that was recently announced.
Thompson finished his Lufkin career by earning district MVP honors, while Polk was named Offensive MVP. That was just the beginning of the honors for the Panthers, who had a strong representation throughout the list.
Thompson was a four-year letterman for the Panthers and a full-time starter the last three seasons. This season, he was second on the team in tackles with 59, including three for losses. He also had a pair of interceptions.
The senior safety has committed to the University of Texas where he will be an early enrollee in January.
Polk was a deserving honoree as Offensive MVP after a spectacular senior season. He finished with 54 receptions for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns before missing the last two and a half games with an injury.
He leaves Lufkin near the top of several all-time receiving lists.
In addition to those honors, Lufkin’s Todd Quick was named Coach of the Year for leading the Panthers to their second straight undefeated district title.
Caleb Encarnacion was named the Specialist of the Year. He connected on 8-of-10 field goals with a long of 38. The junior kicker also made 52-of-55 extra points and downed three of his nine punts inside the 20-yard line.
The Panthers also had a strong showing on the first-team squad, led by junior QB Jordan Moore. He threw for 2,894 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions in his first full season as a starter.
Christian Reggie and Kelton Wright, two of his top targets at receiver, also earned first-team honors.
Reggie finished his senior season catching 63 passes for 825 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Wright hauled in 40 passes for 704 yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Panthers also put five players on the first-team defensive squad.
Romel Garcia, a senior earned his spot on the defensive line after making 56 tackles, including two for losses, and a sack.
Wilburn Smallwood was a first-team defensive end after recording 35 tackles, seven for losses, and two sacks.
Senior outside linebacker Kalen Park was a force for the Panthers, making 37 tackles, four of those for losses, four sacks and a fumble recovery.
Christian Stafford and Tre Odom rounded out Lufkin’s strong secondary by being named first-teamers.
Stafford finished the year with 39 tackles, two for losses, and Odom had a team-high four interceptions to go along with 34 tackles.
The Panthers also put six players on the second-team squad.
Junior running back Caleb Berry, who recently received an offer from Arkansas, led the way after running for 820 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Junior offensive lineman Alex Pruitt earned his honor after leading the way for an offense that averaged 42 points per game.
On the defensive side, junior Tavaris Owens was a second-team selection after making 23 tackles from his defensive end position.
The team’s leading tackler, senior Christian Arthur, was an all-district choice with 61 tackles, two of those for losses, and a sack.
Outside linebacker Darius Murphy, who had 43 tackles, three for losses, and a sack was also on the team, along with defensive back Nicco Hood.
Hood finished his senior season with 42 tackles, two for losses, and an interception.
Other superlative honors in the district went to Magnolia’s Jarrett Pleasant (Defensive MVP), Magnolia West’s Hunter Bilbo (Offensive Newcomer of the Year), Willis’ Tallas Harrison and College Station’s Jaxson Slanker (Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year), Magnolia’s Derek Bowman (Offensive Lineman of the Year), College Station’s Isaac Almaraz (Defensive Lineman of the Year) and Magnolia’s Ben Renfro (Utility Player of the Year).
Other first-team selections were quarterbacks Tristan Brady (Magnolia West) and Hunter Dunn (Tomball), running backs Mitch Hall (Magnolia), Caney Creek’s Spencer Brandon (Caney Creek) and Roderick Brown (College Station), fullbacks Samuel Gallaga (Caney Creek) and Kolbe Cashion (College Station), wide receivers Payton Finch (Magnolia West), Cash Walker (Tomball), Josh King (Willis), tight ends Ben Colligan (Magnolia) and Marcus Collins (Magnolia West), centers Hayden Goodlett (College Station) and Tyler Marks (Tomball), offensive linemen Johnathan Reyes (Caney Creek), Noah Hahn (College Station), Kade Bond (Magnlia), Matthew Wykoff (Magnolia), Gio Lopez (Magnolia West) and Erik Lancad (Tomball), kickers Dawson Schrempf (College Station) and Jacob Jordan (Tomball), punters Austin Sosa (College Station) and Joseph Ripley (Tomball), defensive linemen Carlos Ortiz (Magnolia), Luke McCaffety (Magnolia West), Christian Monroe (College Station), defensive ends Adam Fenn (Magnolia) and Hayden Jansky (Magnolia West), inside linebackers Gauge Wade (Magnolia West), Michael Medlin (College Station) and Will Spicer (Magnolia), outside linebacker Trae Thompson (College Station) and defensive backs Hunter Kitchens (Magnolia) and Ryan Frank (Magnolia West).
Other second-team selections were quarterbacks Steele Bardwell (Willis), Travis Moore (Magnolia) and Caleb Godfrey (Waller), running backs Nick Joseph (Magnolia West), Jalen Johnny (Tomball) and Jared Hicks (Waller), fullbacks Joseph Minassian (Magnolia West) and Jake Johnson (Tomball), wide receivers Trey Leggett (Magnolia West), Jayden Grey (Tomball), Mason Stewart (Waller), Deyvian Crawford (Waller) and Trey Winn (College Station), tight ends Emil Asaf (Tomball), Edgar Heredia (Caney Creek) and Peyton Rusk (College Station) center Tristan Simpson (Magnolia), offensive linemen Ethan Schlundt (Tomball), Tyler Lee (Tomball), Zach Rogers (Willis), Payton Blair (College Station), Daniel Hinojosa (Magnolia), Miguel Ortiz (Magnolia West) and Bryce Collier (Magnolia West), kickers Adrian Meza (Waller) and Ernie Mendoza (Magnolia), punters Christian Pavon (Willis) and Cody Palmer (Caney Creek), defensive linemen Edgar Heredia (Caney Creek), Colton Smith (College Station), Kiran Curtis (Magnolia), Johnny Wiley (Magnolia) and Jose Barahona (Tomball), defensive linemen Anthony Martinez (Magnolia), Johnathan Garcia (Magnolia West), Blake Gandy (Tomball), Edgar Alvarado (Willis) and Connor Fisher (Willis), inside linebackers Rylan Ritch (Magnolia), Payton Dyess (Magnolia West), Mickey Nolen (Tomball) and Bubba Carter (College Station), outside linebackers Brady Dygert (Magnolia West), Kyle Eslick (Tomball) and Spencer Brandon (Caney Creek) and defensive backs Isaiah Blair (Waller), Jadarius Brown (Willis), Nathan Hakes (Magnolia) and Grady Harper (Magnolia).
Lufkin won the district with College Station and Magnolia finishing in a second-place tie. Magnolia West and Tomball tied for fourth place with Magnolia West winning the tiebreaker to make the postseason.
Lufkin and Magnolia West were eliminated in the bi-district round, and College Station and Magnolia were eliminated in the area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.