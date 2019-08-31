HUNTINGTON — Michael Mouton ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns as the Warren Warriors spoiled the Huntington Red Devils’ season opener with a 27-17 win here Friday night.
Warren, coming off a winless 2018 season that included a 24-14 loss to Huntington, got some payback as it jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the second quarter then held off a pair of Huntington charges.
Huntington’s Garrett Chancellor had a solid start to his sophomore season by throwing for 215 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-24 passing and Andrew Faulk caught six passes for 88 yards and ran for another score.
The Red Devils got on the board first off the powerful leg of Perrin Teer, who nailed a 30-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Warren answered with Mouton breaking loose for an 81-yard touchdown run that gave it the lead back at 7-3. just three minutes into the first quarter.
The Warriors added to that lead with Mouton scoring on a 1-yard sneak that made it 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
Huntington got back in it with Faulk scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run that narrowed the margin to 14-10.
However, the Warriors took the momentum into the break when Mouton scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak that made the score 21-10.
Huntington bounced back 2:15 into the third quarter when Chancellor hit Tee Lane for a 70-yard touchdown that made it 21-17.
However, that’s the last time the Red Devils found the end zone.
Warren finally put the game away when Luke Whisenant scored on a 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining that made it 27-17 with 2:43 left in the game.
Huntington (0-1) will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it plays at Diboll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.