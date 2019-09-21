KERENS — The Groveton Indians scored four touchdowns in the first 10 minutes and coasted from there on their way to a dominating 41-14 victory over the Kerens Bobcats on Friday night.
Trenton Torregrossa, Cade Steubing and Zach Fisher scored touchdowns to put Groveton on top 21-0 early in the game. That lead grew to 28-0 with 2:22 left in the first quarter when Torregrossa scored his second touchdown, this one from 31 yards.
The Indians scored again with 9:04 left in the third quarter when Malachi Stewart ran in from five yards out. The extra point failed, leaving the score at 34-0.
Groveton found the end zone one final time with 4:36 remaining in the half as Martin Chavez scored from one yard out to up the margin to 41-0.
With a running clock throughout the second half, Kerens found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, making the final 41-14.
Groveton (3-1) will play at Centerville on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.