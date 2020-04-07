Carmen Acosta loves almost everything about the game of softball.
From the adrenaline of stepping into the batter’s box to the thrill of making contact at the right time, the former Central and Navarro Lady Bulldog admits she can’t imagine her life without the game.
Fortunately for Acosta, she won’t have to worry about that for at least a few more years after she recently committed to play softball for LeTourneau starting next season.
“Having the chance to go there is amazing,” Acosta said. “Being able to have three years of eligibility left makes it that much better.”
Acosta recently wrapped up her two-year career at Navarro in bizarre fashion. After finishing a doubleheader split with powerhouse Bossier Parish, the season was first halted then canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
When spring sports athletes were given an extra year of eligibility, Acosta was given the opportunity to return to Navarro or continue her career at a four-year school.
She admits that after two productive years at Navarro, it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but she felt comfortable about the decision to move on to the Ladyjackets.
“The coach at Navarro was hoping I would stay, and coach Stan (Wells, LeTourneau head coach) wanted me there,” Acosta said. “Eventually I decided it was the right time for me to move on.”
In a sign of her contributions to Navarro, the Lady Bulldogs congratulated the former Central standout’s decision on their Twitter page.
“She is a power-hitting 2B who came in clutch many times for us. Carmen has an unmatched passion for the game!”
Acosta now has three years of eligibility remaining at LeTourneau, where she will play starting next year.
Thanks to this year’s exception, this year’s games won’t count against her eligibility.
“I think I’m already old,” Acosta said. “I told my dad I’ll be an old fart out there still playing softball in college. But it really is amazing to have this opportunity.”
Acosta is a 2018 graduate of Central High School where she was an all-state performer for the Lady Bulldogs.
As a freshman, Acosta had a .350 batting average with 29 RBIs. This year’s team had won three of four games before the season was canceled.
“It just sucks because we had a great team that could have gone a long way,” Acosta said. “The team and I were pretty upset about it, but there’s nothing we can do. Them giving an extra year of eligibility to everybody that wanted it was great though.”
Acosta is currently finishing up her spring semester online, and she will earn her associate degree in the next few months.
Once at LeTourneau, she’ll pursue her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
The added bonus will come with three more years of softball to go along with her studies.
“I’m really excited,” Acosta said. “Hopefully all this will be over soon, so I can get out of the house. Being inside this much is driving me crazy. I’m just ready to get out there with my dad and my friends and play again. But knowing I’ll get the chance to play at the next level makes this a little easier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.