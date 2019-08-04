Because I can.
That has seemingly become the mantra of the 10-year-olds in our house.
Why do you want to spend your entire allowance on a bag of Oreos?
Spring: Because I can.
Why did you build your fort on the other side of the yard behind a mud pit instead of right beside the house?
Cam: Because I can.
The list goes on and on.
Apparently that mantra made its way to the Astros’ front office last week.
As the trade deadline drew to a close, the Dodgers and Red Sox had done nothing to address their struggling bullpens and the Yankees had done the same about their dismal pitching rotation.
With the top competitors doing nothing to address their weaknesses, it looked like the Astros may have enough to win a second World Series even without making any significant moves.
Then 10 minutes after the trade deadline had passed, the news came out of nowhere.
“BREAKING: #Astros get Greinke.” That was the news that came across the Twitter feed of Ken Rosenthal, one of the most respected baseball writers in the game.
Wow!
Zach Greinke, the 2009 Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star. The same Greinke who is currently among the league leaders in ERA despite spending the first four months playing on a team that was near the bottom of its division.
While others were using Band-Aids as reinforcements, the Astros were bringing in the cavalry.
Exactly why would the Astros go to those extreme measures when they already had a legitimate shot at winning a world title while riding the right arms of Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole?
Simply put. Because they can.
General manager Jeff Luhnow has been nothing short of a genius in turning the Astros from a laughing stock into one of the game’s superpowers. Jim Crane, as promised, hasn’t shied away from paying big money for big-time teams.
Even while building up arguably the best roster in the big leagues, the Astros had still maintained plenty of firepower in the minors.
Why would they give up some of those top prospects that could help them in five years in favor of becoming the team to beat over the next three or four years?
Because they can.
The Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox still have plenty of firepower to make them a problem in October. But they also have a list of glaring weaknesses that are even more likely to lead to their postseason demise.
Meanwhile Luhnow and Jim Crane turned the biggest question mark on their team into what may be the best asset in the league.
Instead of having the likes of Rogelio Armenteros and Jose Urquidy hoping for the best at the back end of the rotation, Wade Miley is now the best No. 4 pitcher in the game.
That means he will get the ball in Game 4 of a series after Verlander, Cole and Greinke have already taken the mound.
How exactly was that even possible?
Because they can.
Of course, Greinke’s acquisition doesn’t necessarily mean they should start getting fit for rings just yet.
However, it does mean they are guaranteed to have a better chance than any team they come across in the postseason.
With the best starting rotation in the game and a lineup that can match up with anybody, I certainly like their chances against anybody.
On Saturday, their individual prowess was on display when they won the Rookie of the Month (Yordan Alvarez), Pitcher of the Month (Cole) and Player of the Month (Yuli Gurriel).
With those types of playmakers, the only question is if this team can win the Astros’ second title in almost 60 years
Of course they can.
Now it’s time for them to prove they will.
