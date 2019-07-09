The Lufkin 12U Majors All-Stars are facing an uphill climb to the Section 1 title after dropping a 7-0 decision to Western Hills in College Station Monday night.
The loss means Lufkin will need to win three straight games starting tonight in order to advance on to the state tournament.
After rolling to a 10-6 win in the tournament opener Saturday night, Lufkin could never get its offense going on Monday.
Western Hills scored two runs in each of the first two innings then added three more in the final two innings.
Grant Stafford, Nick Hodges, Shawn Morado, Francisco Serrano and Austin Brown had hits for Lufkin.
Lufkin will look to climb its way into the title game tonight as it faces the host team College Station in an elimination contest at 7 p.m.
A win in that game would move Lufkin into a Wednesday championship game against Western Hills. Lufkin would need to beat Western Hills twice in order to claim the title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.