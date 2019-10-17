Even with four weeks left in the district race, District 8-5A DII is officially a five-team race for four playoff spots.
Lufkin and Magnolia West stand atop the district, with College Station, Magnolia and Tomball a single game back. Caney Creek, Waller and Willis are each winless, leaving them as postseason long shots.
This past week, Lufkin got the biggest win in the district by taking down College Station in 31-21 fashion.
The district race heats up this week with Lufkin hitting the road to face Tomball and College Station hosting Magnolia in two games between playoff contenders. Magnolia West should have an easy route to 4-0 with a home game against Waller, while Willis and Caney Creek face off in a matchup of winless squads.
Here is a look ahead to this week’s action.
Lufkin (5-1, 3-0) at Tomball (3-3, 2-1) — It’s so far, so good for the Panthers, who have opened a key four-game stretch with back-to-back wins. They got the biggest win of the year with a 31-21 win over College Station.
Jordan Moore just missed out on another 300-yard game while Ja’Lynn Polk and Kelton Wright each went over 100 yards.
With a potential showdown against Magnolia West a week away, the Panthers will try to avoid a letdown in a trip to Tomball. The Cougars got somewhat of a surprising test from Waller in a 30-21 win on Friday night.
Tomball features playmakers that can be dangerous this week as QB Hunter Dunn has thrown for a district-leading 15 touchdowns, while Jermaine Mayes has run for 560 yards and four scores.
Although Tomball is just a game out of first place, this week starts a three-game stretch against Lufkin, Magnolia and College Station, all of which are playoff contenders.
Magnolia (4-2, 2-1) at College Station (4-2, 2-1) — In terms of playoff positioning, this could be the game of the week. Each team enters with 2-1 records with their only losses coming against Lufkin.
Neither team would be knocked out of the playoff race with a loss, but the winner will have the inside track to the postseason.
College Station held its own against Lufkin this past week as it stayed within striking distance before Lufkin dominated the final 10 minutes.
Roderick Brown led the way with 159 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, Magnolia bounced back from the Lufkin loss by rolling to a 42-13 win over Willis. Ben Renfro led the way with 11 catches for 200 yards, while Ethan McEntire ran for 101 yards on 22 carries. Travis Moore threw for 310 yards on 20-of-31 passing.
Waller (0-5, 0-3) at Magnolia West (4-2, 3-0) — This one looks like a runaway, although Magnolia West doesn’t want to slip up before a tough finishing slate.
In the blowout win this past week, Tristan Brady threw for 199 yards and three scores on 14-of-21 passing. Payton Finch had seven catches for 90 yards and a pair of scores, and Jacob Friedrich had 120 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Waller is simply trying to find the win column after playing competitively in a 30-21 loss to Tomball.
Willis (1-5, 0-3) at Caney Creek (1-5, 0-3) — With both these teams facing uphill climbs to even think about the postseason, this game is more about pride than anything else.
Willis was on the wrong end of another 42-13 loss this past week against Magnolia.
Travis Bardwell led Willis with 190 yards on 15-of-29 passing and Garrett Collum and Josh King combined for 137 receiving yards.
Caney Creek is looking to snap a four-game losing streak after a 40-15 loss to Caney Creek. In the loss, Spencer Brandon ran for 145 yards and a touchdown.
