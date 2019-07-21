The fishing tackle industry ceases to amaze. Just when I thought lure makers couldn’t get any more crafty, a creepy-looking spider with a mysterious name comes along and wins a significant popularity contest at the biggest fishing tackle show in the world.
The spider is called the Phantom. It’s made by Lunkerhunt. Based in Canada, the company says its aim is to deliver fishing products that are both innovative and high in quality to anglers of all skill levels.
The soft plastic Phantom is innovative, alright. It’s got a lifelike hollow body to make it float and eight flailing legs that pulsate when twitched across the surface like a weedless toad. It’s available in six colors with catchy names.
But will it catch bass? Probably so. Bass are opportunistic. They will eat just about anything that doesn’t try to eat them first.
The bait is likely to catch a few fishermen, too. But I won’t be waiting in line to hand over nearly 10 bucks for the 1/4-ounce lure when it hits the market this fall.
There’s something about tying a fake spider to the end of a fishing line and hoping for a bite. That just doesn’t seem right — sort of like fishing with an imitation baby duck or blackbird. Not to say it won’t work. I’m just not biting. Not yet, anyway.
The Phantom was among the 1,000-plus products entered in the New Product Showcase at the 2019 International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show held July 8-12 in Orlando, Florida.
Better known as ICAST, the show is recognized as the largest sportfishing trade show in the world. Each year, hundreds of tackle manufacturers gather under one roof to show off some of their newest wares to buyers, pro staffers and media representatives from dozens of countries.
The idea is to generate buzz, publicity, valuable contacts and make money through sales to tackle distributors and other outlets who in turn will make the goodies available to consumers.
Sales and advertising deals worth millions are cut at ICAST. Lucrative sponsorship contracts are hatched. Trends within the industry are unveiled. It’s a big deal.
This year’s show was particularly large with a record attendance of 14,500 buyers, media members and exhibitors from all around the globe — a good sign that all is well within the sportfishing industry.
“Across the board, this was a record-breaking year for ICAST, proving, once again, that ICAST is the cornerstone for the entire sportfishing industry,” said Glenn Hughes, president of the America Sportfishing Association. “This was the largest year yet for ICAST in both the number of exhibitors and the number of registrants In fact, the total number of registered buyers was up six percent over last year.”
The New Product Showcase is always an ICAST highlight. It gives manufacturers the opportunity to see how their best stuff stacks up against others in more than two dozen categories. Products are judged by buyers and media according to innovation, execution, workmanship and, of course, practicality.
It boggled my mind to learn that a spider wound up at the top of the heap in a division as competitive as the Freshwater Soft Lure category.
I’ve never seen a bass eat a spider. Come to think of it, I’ve never seen a bass pounce on a real-life frog, either. But we all know how deadly toad imitations can be when the conditions are right.
Could those creepy, crawly arachnids be the next trend in trend in topwater soft plastics?
Doubtful. But it will be interesting see how many anglers take the bait. More importantly, how long they run with it.
War between trolling motors
Even more intriguing is the trolling motor war brewing between Lowrance, Garmin and MotorGuide as they jockey to steal some thunder from Minn Kota.
In 2016, Minn Kota revolutionized the trolling motor market with the Ultrex. The motor is equipped with a long list of high tech goodies, including power steering and a built-in GPS that holds the boat in place whenever the motor’s “Spot Lock” feature is engaged. The Ultrex sold so quickly early on that Minn Kota couldn’t build them fast enough to keep up, despite a price point of around $3,000.
The competition responded simultaneously at the 2019 ICAST show with the introduction of trolling motors that some claim to be even smarter, quieter, more efficient and significantly more powerful than the Ultrex.
Garmin, a long-time leader in GPS electronics technology for marine, automotive, aviation and sports activities, made the biggest splash with its “Force” trolling motor. The motor was voted overall Best of Show out of 1,004 products entered in the new product showcase.
Force is built around a stealthy brushless motor that Garmin says reduces sonar interference, is 30 percent stronger and easy on deep cycle battery life. It works with 24/36 volt systems and is available with 50-57 inch shafts. Retails for around $3,100. Check it out at garmin.com
Lowrance’s answer to the Ultrex is the Ghost. Like the Force, it’s compatible with 24/36 volt systems using a powerful brushless motor that is advertised to provide 45 percent longer run times on a full battery charge, virtually eliminate sonar interference and deliver 25 percent more thrust than competitors. It will be available in 47-inch shaft models for about $3,000. To learn more, go to lowrance.com
MotorGuide enters the smart trolling motor race with its Tour Pro. The unit relies on Pinpoint GPS to maintain precision boat position. The company claims the Tour Pro is the only “true cable steer” motor with GPS anchor and is the most durable, reliable, easy-to-use trolling motor on the market. It’s also the least expensive of the group. The 36-volt motor is listed for $2,399 at tacklewarehouse.com.
So, how about all those Best of Show winners? There were 29 in all, plus the Overall Best of Show winner. Here they are in random order:
Overall Best of Show
Garmin USA
Product: Force Trolling Motor
Boating Accessory
Garmin USA
Product: Force Trolling Motor
Boats and Watercraft
Hobie
Product: Mirage ProAngler 14 with 360 Drive Technology
Eyewear
Costa Del Mar
Product: WaterWoman
Footwear
Frogs Toggs
Product: Skipper
Giftware
13 Fishing
Product: Fillet Table Beverage Management System
Lifestyle Apparel
AFTCO
Product: Yurei Air-O-Mesh Performance Shirt
Technical Apparel (Cold Weather)
Simms Fishing Products
Product: M’s G4Z Stockingfoot Wader
Technical Apparel (Warm Weather)
AFTCO
Product: Overboard Submersible Shorts
Ice Fishing
Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: Ice Helix 7 Chirp GPS G3N All-Season
Cooler, Bait/Storage
Plano Synergy
Product: Frabill Magnum Bait Station 30
Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools
Bubba
Product: 110V Electric Fillet Knife
Electronics
Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: MEGA 360 Imaging
Fly Fishing Accessory
Simms Fishing Products
Product: Dry Creek Z Sling Pack
Fishing Accessory
American Tackle Company
Product: MW20 Finesse Set
Fishing Line
PowerPro
Product: Moon Shine Braid
Kid’s Tackle
Anything Possible Brands
Product: The Bumblebee
Tackle Management
Plano Synergy
Product: Plano EDGE
Terminal Tackle
Rapala
Product: VMC Bladed Hybrid Treble Short
Freshwater Soft Lure
Lunkerhunt
Product: Phantom Spider
Saltwater Soft Lure
LIVETARGET
Product: Slow-Roll Shiner
Freshwater Hard Lure
LIVETARGET
Product: Erratic Shiner
Saltwater Hard Lure
LIVETARGET
Product: Flutter Sardine
Freshwater Reel
Shimano
Product: SLX DC Baitcasting Reels
Saltwater Reel
Shimano
Product: Stradic FL Spinning Reel
Fly Reel
SEiGLER Reels
Product: SF (Small Fly)
Freshwater Rod
St. Croix
Product: Mojo Bass Glass MGC72HM Rip N’ Chatter Rod
Saltwater Rod
St. Croix
Product: Avid Surf VSS80MMF
Fly Fishing Rod
St. Croix
Product: Imperial Salt IS908.4
Contact: Rich Belanger
Rod & Reel Combo
Lew’s Fishing
Product: Lew’s Mach Smash Baitcast Combo
