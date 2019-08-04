ATHENS — Water level is one inch high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week with hot summer weather setting in. School bass active on and off, mostly around main lake points near the dam. Small moving baits and white Flukes are good bets. Texas rig plastics and Senkos still producing a few fish along outside grass edges. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about five inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good on main lake humps using cut shad or punch bait in 13-16 feet. Crappie are fair around brush piles and a few on bridges. Black bass are best on main lake drops and select docks offering deeper water and brush. Best bite coming on Texas rigs, jigs and shaky heads.
CONROE — Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Butch Terpe says bass fishing has been fair. A few fish hitting topwaters and Texas rigs shallow around rock, docks and other hard structure early in the day, then moving to offshore points, pond dams and road beds with Carolina rigs, cranks and jigs and Texas rigs. Brush is a plus.
FORK — Water level is four inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. Best action coming in 2-15 feet using drop shots and Texas rig worms; numbers are scarce, but a few quality fish to seven pounds reported. Midday bite is fair in 25-30 feet using Carolina rigs and Texas rigs on main lake points. Crappie are slow and scattered; best bite in timber 25-30 feet. Catfish are good on points in timber using punch bait.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been slow overall, but there was a nine pounder reported at night last week on a Texas rig worm. Bream are good off piers using small worms. Catfish are good on rotline tipped with shad. No report on crappie.
’PINES — Water level is two feet high and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s. Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are scattered with some quality groups holding points outside bushes, hitting Texas rigs, Flukes and square bills in four feet of water. Crappie are good along the river using shiners. Catfish are fair on stink bait.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says white bass are most reliable around mid-lake humps and main lake points. Throw ‘Traps and topwaters when the birds are working, switching to spoons and slabs when the fish go to bottom. Trolling with Pet Spoons also catching fish. Black bass are best around shady docks or those near channel swings with brush, hitting cranks, spinnerbaits and Texas rigs. Flipping around wood cover near channel breaks also producing some fish.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is a foot low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been slow overall. Anglers reporting a few fish around shallow pads near channel breaks using Texas rigs, swim jigs and hollow body frogs. Better action coming on points and hard bottom structure on Carolina rigs and shaky head worms. Some intermittent schooling activity. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is at normal and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair on frogs early in the day, then switching to Mister Twister worms along the edges of Kickapoo Creek up north. Boat docks with shade are the ticket down south using jigs. A few fish hitting cranks on points. White bass are fair on points using ‘Traps and spoons.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is three inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says black bass are fair around wood in the mouths of creeks using Texas rigs and a few moving baits. Catfish are good in standing timber in 12 -14 feet using punch bait or cut shad. Main lake humps and points giving up some decent white bass catches using slabs.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good to 10 pounds with several fish in the 5-7 pound range reported. Bite is good from the bank out to 12 feet using topwater, frogs, wacky worms and light Carolina rigs. Crappie fishing has been good with limits coming around brush piles and artificial structures using shiners.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about 3 1/2 feet low and and clear. Water temp the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says crappie are fair when the wind allows for getting out to brush piles. Bass are fair in 12-18 feet of water using Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and cranks. Shallow bite is slow. Some schooling activity north of the long bridge. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing say catfish traffic has been light with the hot weather, but there are still some good quality blues coming line sets along the river and on flats. Rod and reel fishing is good using night crawlers and stink bait.
NACONICHE — Water level is three inches low and clear. Water temp around 88.
Local angler David Russell bass are fair early and late using topwaters and frogs around lay downs. Also some fish hitting swim baits and Flukes fished slowly in 10-14 feet around timber and roadbeds. No report on crappie.
