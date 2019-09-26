Even on a team that emphasizes not looking past any practice, play or game, the Lufkin Panthers acknowledge there is a little more at stake when the team takes the field on Friday night.
The Pack is coming off a district title and has no intention of giving it up before realignment hits early next year.
They also know winning the district opener is the first step in making one of the team’s goals a reality.
“It’s the district opener, so you can either dig yourself a hole or start right where you want to start,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Moving forward into the rest of the year, that 1-0 just makes everything a little easier so you’re not starting behind everyone else.”
Even though Willis enters the game with a 1-2 record and a defense that has struggled throughout the year, it is also a team that seems to be better than last year’s squad.
In last year’s non-district finale, Willis was blown out in a 68-24 loss to New Caney. Although it still lost its non-district finale to that same New Caney team two weeks ago, Willis was within striking distance in the fourth quarter of a 49-37 loss.
Quick said the improvement on the Willis side is noticeable.
“From what we’ve seen, they’ve gotten better every week,” Quick said. “They’ll show us a few things we won’t see in other weeks just from what they run. We still need to come out here and play well, and we need to win.”
Lufkin is also trying to establish its home dominance. The Panthers were undefeated at home in 2018 before dropping a tough game to Longview in the season opener.
The Panthers coasted to a 61-7 win over Redkins del Estado de Mexico two weeks ago. This season, the Panthers play six of their 10 regular season games at home. A district title would also guarantee a seventh home game.
“We like playing at home, and we have to play well at home,” Quick said. “Teams that don’t win at home generally don’t win on the road either. We need to make sure this is a tough place to play.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. Homecoming activities will start approximately 30 minutes before kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.