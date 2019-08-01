The Xplosion X is riding high after storming to the championship against a loaded field at the Fastpitch America Softball Association World Series in Branson, Missouri, this past week.
The team that represents East Texas went undefeated in the tournament in which bracket play was held from July 25-27.
Xplosion X started bracket play with a 14-3 win over Oklahoma Athletics 2018 before taking a 20-11 win over Xtreme X.
The local team then rolled to a 15-3 win over USA Glory to advance to the championship game.
After USA Glory worked its way back into the championship game, Xplosion X was able to get a second win over them in 15-4 fashion.
Xplosion X competes in the 8U division, and teams from Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Missouri were represented at the event.
Also at the event, Xplosion X had an outstanding showing in the World Series Skills Challenges.
Aireanna Brisset won the home run derby, Riley Taylor took first place in the overhand throw and Kali Taylor was first in the catcher pop time event.
Taylor also was second in the overhand throw with K.K. Johnson taking third. Brisset was second place in the catcher pop time, with Johnson taking third.
Sam Johnson placed second in the home to first competition.
Xplosion X is a local Deep East Texas softball team that has had stellar showings throughout the summer, including a fourth-place showing at the Jennie Finch World Series in Louisiana.
The local team also won the SealyBration event earlier in July, taking first place out of 30 teams.
Team members are Hadley Trotti, Sam Johnson, Bella Leahy, Kaisynn Schmidt, JaeLynne Juarez, Caylee Chumley, Avery Cox, Kaylee Johnson, Kali Taylor, Aireanna Brisset and Riley Taylor.
Head coach is Devin Trotti and other coaches are Kasey Johnson, Larry Leahy and Casey Clark.
The team will also host the 2nd Annual Red, White & Boom Tournament at Kit McConnico Park from Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
The event features 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams. There also will be a fireworks show on the first night of the event.
Teams can register for the tournament at playfasa.com.
